Fitness trainer shares vegetarian meal plan with 100 g protein under 1500 calories: 'Poha, protein shake for breakfast'

He said, “Welcome to episode 12 of hitting 100 grams of protein as a vegetarian under 1500 calories. Breakfast starts with poha and a protein shake. Everyone's cooking style is different, but to be very honest, that doesn't matter. Just use these quantities — 40 gram poha, one onion, one tomato and 1 tsp oil, [and] 1 scoop protein powder.”

The meal plan, which clocks in under 1500 calories while delivering a substantial 100 grams of protein, was introduced as part of his ongoing Instagram series. Divy kicked off his guide by simplifying the morning routine, highlighting that the method of preparation is secondary to the nutritional math.

Navigating the world of vegetarian fitness often feels like a balancing act between hitting protein targets and staying within a calorie deficit . Addressing this common hurdle, fitness trainer Divy Chheda took to Instagram on April 3 to unveil a high-protein meal plan designed specifically for vegetarians. Also read | Fortis Bengaluru nutritionist shares best Indian breakfasts for gut health: Are idli, dosa, poha actually healthy?

Indian lunch packed with protein For the midday meal, the fitness trainer focused on traditional Indian staples but swapped standard curd for a more protein-dense alternative. Divy explained, "For lunch, we have roti sabzi with 200 gram skyr (high protein Icelandic-style yoghurt). Onion and tomato are constant for cooking. You can use any sabzi of your choice. With the given wheat flour quantity (40 gram), you'll be able to make two to three phulkas."

Snacks and dinner for vegetarians To bridge the gap between lunch and the final meal of the day, Divy suggested a mix of hydration, fats, and micronutrients. "For snacks, we've got some watermelon (100 grams), a cube of cheese and some nuts (10 pieces of almonds and cashews)," he shared, ensuring that the plan accounts for mid-day cravings.

The day concludes with a protein-heavy dinner that pairs comfort food with a high-yield protein source. "Dinner would be dal khichdi (made with 30 gram rice and 40 gram dal) and paneer tikka (made with 140 gram paneer)," Divy said.

Final tips for satiety and hydration Recognising that calorie-restricted diets can sometimes leave followers feeling peckish, Divy offered a simple hack to increase food volume without significantly increasing the total calories. "If you still feel hungry and feel this is a little less, then you can add some green salad to your lunch and dinner," Divy advised, adding, "Lastly, have lots of water (minimum 2.5 litres) and stay hydrated."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.