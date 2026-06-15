Fitness trainer shares why Japan keeps obesity at 6% while US struggles at 43% despite spending billions on weight loss

When it comes to winning the battle against obesity, your surrounding environment might matter far more than your genetic makeup or personal willpower. That is the takeaway from health coach Dan Go, who took to X on June 14 to discuss the massive chasm in global health statistics. Also read | Inside 'disciplined' morning routine of a Japanese office worker: 9 km run, skincare, chores before 8 am work meeting

Fitness coach Dan Go compared Japan’s 6 percent obesity rate to the US at 43 percent and found that infrastructure beats discipline every time. (Freepik)

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Highlighting data that places Japan’s obesity rate at a remarkably low 6 percent compared to a staggering 43 percent in the United States, Dan argued that the secret to staying lean isn't a matter of extreme discipline — it is a byproduct of daily infrastructure. He said, "I saw it firsthand, travelling to Japan. In two weeks there, I rarely saw anyone overweight. Not because they were dieting, but because of how they lived."

A system built for health

According to Dan, the fundamental difference between the two nations lies in what he calls 'sedentary defaults' versus built-in movement and nutrition. In Japan, physical activity is woven seamlessly into the day without the need for a gym membership. "They walk everywhere," he observed. "Their version of 'fast food' has whole ingredients, fermented, high protein, rich in fibre. Meals are built around real food by default, not by discipline," Dan added.

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{{^usCountry}} Crucially, he pointed out that this structural design eliminates the mental fatigue of constant dieting, calorie tracking, or macro-counting that plagues many Western fitness journeys. "Nobody was counting macros. Nobody had a meal plan app," he wrote, adding, “They just lived in a system that made staying lean easy and being slim a standard.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 Japanese habits Indians can adopt for long and healthy life: 'Their meals include small portions' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crucially, he pointed out that this structural design eliminates the mental fatigue of constant dieting, calorie tracking, or macro-counting that plagues many Western fitness journeys. "Nobody was counting macros. Nobody had a meal plan app," he wrote, adding, “They just lived in a system that made staying lean easy and being slim a standard.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 Japanese habits Indians can adopt for long and healthy life: 'Their meals include small portions' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 'ZIP code' predicament {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'ZIP code' predicament {{/usCountry}}

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The stark contrast highlights a growing consensus among public health experts, Dan highlighted: modern Western environments are inherently 'obesogenic', meaning they are physically designed to promote weight gain. Heavy reliance on car transportation, urban sprawl that discourages walking, and the cheap, ubiquitous availability of ultra-processed foods create an uphill battle for individuals attempting to maintain their health.

Dan summarised this geographic disparity bluntly: "Meanwhile, the most obese countries on this list share the same pattern: car culture, processed food access, and sedentary defaults. Your ZIP code predicts your health more than your DNA." Also read | Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China

Building your personal environment

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While rewriting a nation's infrastructure is a long-term civic challenge, Dan insisted that individuals have the power to engineer their immediate surroundings to mimic healthier systems. Acknowledging that most people cannot simply pack up and relocate to a country with a lower obesity rate, he challenged his followers to take control of what they can control. "You can't move to Japan. But you can build your own environment. Walk more. Eat real food. Make the healthy choice the easy choice," he concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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