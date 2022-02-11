For Neha Sharma, 'stretching is as important as training'

Neha Sharma's workout diaries are extremely sorted. The actor starts her day with calm and composed stretches. The stretches are done to warm up the body for the high intensity workout routine that will be followed after. Then she moves on to her workout routine which usually involves heavy training schedules, kickboxing and working out of a range of muscles of the body.

Neha Sharma loves her workout routine. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is usually in her gym with her fitness trainer for supervision, when she is not working for the screen. Neha's workout diaries are as diverse as possible. From high intensity workout routine to yoga to intense kickboxing, Neha can do it all. Neha also keeps sharing snippets of her workout routine with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their health seriously.

A day back, Neha shared a slew of short videos on her Instagram stories and gave us a glimpse of a routine which is as important to her as her training – stretches. The actor shared a set of videos where she can be seen performing several stretches on a yoga mat, in a gym setup. The actor can be seen starting with stretching her core muscles by lying on her chest and stretching her body to hold her feet with her hands. Then she can be seen stretching her arms and resting her body in the position. "Stretching is as imp as training," wrote Neha Sharma on her Instagram video. Take a look at the snippets of her workout routine here:

Instagram story of Neha Sharma. (Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial)

Stretches come with multiple health benefits for the body. They help in improving the flexibility and range of motion of the body. They also help in correcting and enhancing the posture and improving the blood circulation. Stretches, when performed on a regular basis, helps in preventing injuries and relieving stress.