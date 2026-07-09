Forget boring supplements! Expert shares delicious way to boost your health with Candyceuticals

Nutrients, vitamins, and a healthy body are things that we all want. But when it comes to doing all that it takes, we are barely able to manage. Is it solely our fault? No! Modern-day lifestyles, stress, and time constraints almost always mean we do not pay enough attention to the food we put into our bodies. Fruits and vegetables are no longer the powerhouses they once were. There is also soil depletion, genetic modification, insecticides, and pesticides on that list.

Get the nutrients you need in the candies you love (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Our ancestors had access to nutrient-rich foods, in stark contrast to what we get today. This, in turn, leads us to consume supplements and pills that sooner or later cease to be a part of our daily routine. At some point in our lives, all of us have taken pills that claim to give us everything we need, hated them, and just accepted our fate.

What is the most deficient nutrient in humans?

Humankind has very specific deficiency-driven problems that only specific nutrients, digested in exact quantities, can resolve, not more, not less. Synthetic vitamins and minerals in amounts that are not ideal can never be absorbed correctly by your body. They end up doing more harm than good, in addition to putting stress on your liver.

It is also important to note that the body absorbs nutrients better when you feed it what you enjoy and love. If you are one of those nutrition martyrs who eat foods that you do not relish, just because they are ‘healthy’ for your body, most likely, you are not absorbing as much of the nutrients from those foods.

What part of the brain helps with eating?

The brain is a powerful thing, and your body is a work of art. A big part of the mechanism of digestion is in response to the neurotransmitters or the signals sent by the brain to the rest of your body to get it ready for the food it is about to receive.

"When you like how your food tastes, your brain is more eager to send messages to the organs to secrete the right proportions of digestive juices to process and absorb it", Dr Jyoti Kapoor tells Health Shots. Think about it, how often do you need to pick up that glass of water to chase down the food that you enjoy eating?

What can I take to help my body absorb nutrients?

Now that you know that your body absorbs essentials from foods that it enjoys the most, can you imagine what happens when you eat pills? What if we could reimagine daily supplements?

This is exactly where Candyceuticals comes into the picture. If we have to administer nutritional supplements to the body for absorption, they should be in an enjoyable form. And is there anything more soul-satisfying than confectionery? We think not. Absolute guilt-free pleasure and stress-free health. Right?

With gummies, chocolate bars, and the like, it is easier to give your body all the love it needs. Being happy and healthy at the same time is possible with these yummy inventions. Although there are a plethora of supplements on the market, it is important to opt for those that provide your daily dose of vitamins and minerals in monitored, well-researched quantities, in formulations your body will love, so you can truly enjoy the process of making your body whole again.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)