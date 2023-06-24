Forgiveness Day 2023: Every year, Forgiveness Day is celebrated on June 26. This is the day whn we are taught the importance of choosing ourselves and our mental health over the anger and grudge that we hold for others. It is important to let go sometimes and embrace life as it unfolds. Forgiveness helps us in choosing ourselves over the negative feelings that we hold for others. " Forgiveness is the act of letting go of anger, resentment, and bitterness towards someone who has wronged you. It is not about condoning the other person's actions, but rather about choosing to release yourself from the negative emotions that are holding you back," said Dr. Swapna B, Consultant Psychiatrist, Apollo Clinic, HSR Layout, Bengaluru in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Forgiveness Day 2023: Benefits of forgiveness for mental health(Unsplash)

Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan further added, "Forgiveness serves as a pre-cursor to enhanced empathy for oneself, thereby leading to greater inner peace, clearer mindsets and longer lasting psychological stability, that also helps us combat adversity and re-enforce resilience."

Here are the benefits of forgiveness for mental health – take a look:

Reduces stress: When we hold onto anger and resentment, it can lead to chronic stress. This can manifest in a number of physical and emotional symptoms, such as headaches, muscle tension, difficulty sleeping, and difficulty concentrating. Forgiveness can help to reduce stress by releasing us from the negative emotions that are causing us harm.

Improves mood: Forgiveness can help to improve mood by reducing anger, resentment, and bitterness.

Improves sleep quality: When we are stressed or anxious, it can be difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. Forgiveness can help to calm our minds and bodies, making it easier to relax.

Increases happiness and well-being: When we forgive someone, we are letting go of the negative emotions that are holding us back – this helps us to focus on the positive aspects of our lives and experience greater happiness and well-being.

Improves relationships: By forgiving, individuals can foster healthier connections with others, rebuild trust, and promote better communication.

Promotes self-esteem and self-worth: By releasing negative emotions, individuals can focus on personal growth, self-care, and self-compassion. This, in turn, boosts self-esteem and enhances feelings of self-worth.

