Freezing onions to putting mushrooms in sun to soak vitamin D: Doctor shares 6 interesting facts about everyday foods

We have all cried while cutting onions or felt bloated because of drinking water after eating something extremely spicy. If you relate to these feelings, then you must have also wondered if there is a solution to these problems. If you chill an onion before cutting it, the cold temperature slows down the release of the irritating onion gas, making you cry less.

Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and a health educator, who often shares interesting facts about the human body on social media, in another informative reel, talked about the interesting science behind cooking everyday food items correctly. Dr Rajan posted the clip with Cory Rodriguez, another health influencer, sharing facts to help you reap maximum benefits from certain food items.

1. Chill an onion before you cut it

2. Let the garlic sit before you cook it

If you cut up garlic and leave it out for 15 minutes before you cook it, then the immune-supporting compound allicin has time to fully develop before it's exposed to heat.

3. Add salt to black coffee

If you add a small pinch of salt to black coffee, then the salt blocks the bitterness receptors on your tongue, making the coffee taste way smoother and requiring less sugar.

4. Put the mushrooms in the sunlight

If you put mushrooms in the sun for 20 minutes before you eat them, then they could absorb sunlight and become higher in vitamin D2.

5. Yoghurt to beat the spice

If you eat yoghurt after eating something spicy, then the casein protein from yoghurt helps to wash away the capsaicin from the spicy food and helps cool that burning sensation.

6. Put flour in the freezer

If you put flour in the freezer for two days after you first buy it, then the cold temperature can kill the weevil bugs that are sometimes living inside.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.