From blocks to straps: 7 yoga accessories that are worth investing in apart from yoga mat

Most people think a mat is all they need. And honestly, when you're just starting out, that's fine. But at some point, you realise there's a lot more you could be doing, and the right accessories make that difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek Kedia, founder and CEO of Wiselife, and Anchal Rout, yoga and reiki healing expert, shared a few things worth adding to your practice.

7 yoga accessories that are worth investing in apart from yoga mat. (Unsplash)

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Anchal Rout said, “Yoga accessories are kinda seen as optional, but honestly, when they’re used correctly, they can really boost safety too, and the overall feel or quality of the practice. The right props aren’t just about making yoga “easier”, they help you line up better, notice more during the pose, and lower the chance of getting strained.

1. Yoga blocks

“Yoga blocks are one of the best investments you can make for your yoga practice,” said Prateek. He added that it is not just for beginners but for anyone. Blocks help you reach the floor without rounding your spine, which means better alignment and less strain. Even experienced practitioners use them. Anchal Rout also highlighted that a good yoga mat gives you steadiness plus grip, so you’re not sliding around, and yoga blocks bring the ground closer, which makes certain postures more reachable without messing up your form.

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Yoga blocks are one of the best investments you can make for your yoga practice.

2. Yoga straps

{{^usCountry}} According to Prateek, if you can't touch your toes, a strap helps you get there without forcing it. It's also really useful for shoulder and hip stretches that are otherwise hard to hold properly. 3. Bolsters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Prateek, if you can't touch your toes, a strap helps you get there without forcing it. It's also really useful for shoulder and hip stretches that are otherwise hard to hold properly. 3. Bolsters {{/usCountry}}

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“Restorative yoga doesn't get enough credit,” said Prateek. A bolster supports your whole body so your muscles can fully relax. A folded blanket doesn't really do the same job.

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Yoga wheels are good for backbends and chest openers, especially if you sit at a desk all day.

4. Non-slip grip socks

If you practice on a wooden floor or travel a lot, slipping mid-pose is genuinely annoying and can cause injury. Grip socks are one of those things you don't think about until you actually try them.

5. Yoga wheels

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According to Prateek, yoga wheels are good for backbends and chest openers, especially if you sit at a desk all day. It supports your spine while you stretch, which makes it much easier to go deeper safely. Anchal said, “Yoga wheels can be helpful for gentle backbends, and they may improve spinal mobility, but they should be used with proper guidance, not just go for it.”

6. Eye pillow

Savasana (Corpse pose) is where everything settles. An eye pillow blocks light and puts gentle pressure on your eyes, which actually helps your nervous system calm down. Worth investing in.

7. Meditation cushion

Sitting on the floor for meditation is uncomfortable for most people, and that discomfort pulls your attention away from your breath. A cushion fixes the angle of your hips and makes the whole thing a lot more sustainable.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.