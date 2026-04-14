From hair fall to fatigue: 7 signs your body isn’t getting enough protein

Protein is an important macronutrient responsible for muscle growth, tissue repair, and enzyme production, among others. Even though protein is critical in the body, there are cases when one does not get enough protein in their diet due to dietary restrictions or illness. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat, shared warning signs that your body isn’t getting enough protein.

Signs that your body is lacking protein.(Unsplash)

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​1. Constant fatigue and weakness

Dr Aravind said, “A classic sign of protein deficiency is constant fatigue.” Proteins are required for muscle mass and energy maintenance, in instances where there is a lack of proteins, the body starts breaking down muscles for energy sources, which causes fatigue and low energy.

2. Muscle atrophy and weakness

Protein plays a vital role in muscle health. Protein insufficiency may cause muscle atrophy and weakness, and an inability to carry out daily activities.

3. Getting sick regularly

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Aravind, Protein is an essential component for building antibodies that help protect the body against all sorts of illnesses. Protein deficiency causes a weak immune system, leading to frequent illness and a slower healing process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Aravind, Protein is an essential component for building antibodies that help protect the body against all sorts of illnesses. Protein deficiency causes a weak immune system, leading to frequent illness and a slower healing process. {{/usCountry}}

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Protein deficiency causes a weak immune system. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Hair loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Hair loss {{/usCountry}}

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Keratin is one of the proteins that play a significant role in the development of hair cells. Protein insufficiency may lead to poor hair condition, eventually causing hair thinning and loss.

5. Swelling

“A deficiency of protein can result in edema, which refers to excessive fluid accumulation,” Dr Aravind told HT Lifestyle. This happens because proteins are important for fluid retention in the bloodstream. In case of deficiency, fluid will pass from blood vessels to other body tissues, resulting in swelling.

6. Brittle nails and drying of skin

Deficiency of proteins also results in unhealthy nails and skin, including brittle nails and dry skin. So, if you are dealing with brittle nails, it’s a sign that your body needs protein.

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Deficiency of proteins also results in unhealthy nails and skin. (Unsplash)

7. Uncontrolled hunger and cravings

Proteins are responsible for controlling hunger because of their ability to make one feel full. Individuals lacking protein will have an uncontrolled feeling of hunger and crave carbohydrates.

Why is it important to consume proteins

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Dr Aravind said, “Proteins should form an integral part of one’s diet due to their importance in ensuring healthy living, metabolic functions, and the avoidance of muscle depletion.” “The amounts required by individuals differ depending on their age, physical activity levels, and state of health. The inclusion of protein-containing foods, including pulses, milk products, eggs, meats, and nuts, may assist in meeting these requirements,” added Dr Aravind.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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