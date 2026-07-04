From juice cleanses and supplements to wearable gadgets: Cardiologist explains which wellness trends benefit your heart

The wellness industry is booming, with everything from juice cleanses and wearable gadgets to fasting routines and supplements promising better health. But when it comes to heart health, not every trend is backed by science. Dr Manish Aggarwal, Director, Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart, Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle which wellness practices cardiologists support and which ones deserve a closer look. (Also read: Mumbai woman reveals how she lost 35 kg but gained back 50, says eating just 800 calories a day 'broke my body' )

Cardiologists weigh in on wellness trends

Cardiologists warn against popular wellness trends lacking scientific support. (Unsplash)

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"The wellness industry is evolving much faster than the scientific evidence needed to validate many of its products," says Dr Aggarwal. "As preventive medicine becomes increasingly popular, it's important to remember that just because something is trending doesn't necessarily mean it benefits your heart."

He explains that cardiologists continue to recommend structured exercise as one of the most effective ways to improve cardiovascular health. "Regular aerobic exercise, resistance training, and simply staying physically active every day have consistently been shown to improve blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, vascular function and overall cardiovascular fitness," he says.

Dr Aggarwal emphasises the value of wearable health tech for monitoring heart metrics.

Dr Aggarwal also believes wearable health technology can be useful when used appropriately. "Wearable devices can provide valuable insights into heart rate variability, physical activity, sleep quality and, in some cases, even detect irregular heart rhythms. These tools can support early medical intervention, but they should complement, not replace, professional medical evaluation."

Sleep and nutrition remain the foundation

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{{^usCountry}} Sleep, he says, is another area that deserves far more attention. "Poor sleep is increasingly recognised as a major risk factor for hypertension, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and addressing conditions such as sleep apnoea can significantly reduce long-term cardiovascular risk." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleep, he says, is another area that deserves far more attention. "Poor sleep is increasingly recognised as a major risk factor for hypertension, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and addressing conditions such as sleep apnoea can significantly reduce long-term cardiovascular risk." {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to diet, Dr Aggarwal recommends focusing on eating patterns rather than restrictive food trends. "Diets centred around vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts and healthy fats continue to offer the strongest evidence for cardiovascular benefits. Mediterranean-style and DASH eating patterns have consistently demonstrated improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and overall heart health."

He adds, “Sustainable dietary habits are far more beneficial than restrictive diets that are difficult to maintain.”

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Doctor recommends structured exercise, a balanced nutrient-rich diet, quality sleep, and preventive health measures for heart health.

Wellness fads that deserve caution

Not every popular wellness trend gets a thumbs-up from cardiologists. "Juice detoxes, extreme cleanses and prolonged fasting without medical supervision lack sufficient scientific evidence to support their cardiovascular benefits," says Dr Aggarwal. "These practices can lead to nutritional deficiencies, electrolyte imbalances and unstable blood sugar levels, particularly in people living with heart disease."

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He also advises against relying heavily on supplements marketed as heart-protective. "Many supplements simply don't have high-quality evidence proving they improve heart health, and some may even interact with prescribed medications. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet should always be the priority."

Another growing concern is the popularity of intense workout regimens. "Exercise is essential, but excessively high-intensity workouts without allowing the body adequate recovery can place unnecessary stress on the heart. This is particularly risky for people with undiagnosed cardiac conditions."

The basics still work best

While wellness trends will continue to evolve, Dr Aggarwal believes the fundamentals of heart health remain unchanged.

"The most effective strategies are often the simplest. Evidence-based nutrition, regular exercise, quality sleep, stress management, preventive health screenings and timely cardiac evaluations continue to form the foundation of long-term cardiovascular wellness."

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He concludes, "Trends may come and go, but scientifically proven healthy habits will always provide the greatest protection for your heart."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.