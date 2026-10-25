From missed appointments to confusion: 5 memory changes that may need medical attention

Forgetfulness is often dismissed as a normal part of ageing. But telling the difference between ordinary lapses and signs of something more serious matters, as it could point to dementia, depression or a deficiency. Misplacing your keys now and then is common. A steady change in how a person thinks, behaves or manages daily life deserves a closer look. Short-term memory loss is a hallmark symptom of dementia.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist and clinical psychologist, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care, shared signs that memory loss may be more than ageing.

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Difficulty with routine tasks

Familiar activities that a person has repeated regularly in their life, such as cooking, paying bills or finding the way to a regular shop, begin to feel unexpectedly hard. Remembering the steps to a recipe or the directions to work can become difficult. Everyone slips up occasionally, but a pattern of struggling with tasks once done with ease is a warning sign.

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Everyone slips up occasionally, but a pattern of struggling with tasks once done with ease is a warning sign.

Repetition in words and behaviours

{{^usCountry}} “Repeating the same question several times in a short amount of time, re-narrating the same story for the fourth time, or repeatedly checking whether the stove is off can signal that new memories are not being stored properly,” highlighted Sinha. Losing track of time and place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Repeating the same question several times in a short amount of time, re-narrating the same story for the fourth time, or repeatedly checking whether the stove is off can signal that new memories are not being stored properly,” highlighted Sinha. Losing track of time and place {{/usCountry}}

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Forgetting the date happens to all of us. But when you are confused about the season or seem to get lost in a familiar neighbourhood, forgetting any routes, this may be a different problem. Some people may not understand how they arrived somewhere at all.

Changes in mood and behaviour

According to Sinha, irritability, anxiety, suspicion, or sudden sadness that is not in tune with their usual personality can appear well before memory problems become obvious. One contributing factor to this could be that the individual does not recall conversations, making it harder to comprehend and respond.

Withdrawal from social situations

A person who once loved family gatherings, morning walks, or time with friends may slowly begin to pull away, making excuses, skipping calls, or losing interest in hobbies they once enjoyed. This often happens because forgetfulness and the confusion that follows can make everyday interactions exhausting. Keeping up with a conversation, remembering names, or following a story takes more effort than before, and withdrawing can feel safer than risking embarrassment or getting lost mid-conversation.

What to do next?

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“Noticing one of these signs does not mean someone has dementia. Usually a trained professional will rule out other conditions that may be causing the same symptoms such as depression, thyroid problems, vitamin deficiencies, hearing loss and side effects of certain medicines,” advises Sinha.

Noticing one of these signs does not mean someone has dementia.

This is exactly why a proper assessment matters. If these changes persist, speak to a doctor, ideally a neurologist, geriatrician or memory clinic specialist. Early diagnosis opens the door to treating reversible causes, planning ahead and getting the right support for both the person and their family.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.