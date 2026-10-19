CISF personnel nabs man attempting to flee Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro station after suspicious object spotted during checking

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday apprehended a passenger at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly attempted to flee when a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening. A CRPF personnel is seen taking the stairs, reaching the top before the passenger and apprehending him. (X/@CISFHQrs)

The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, was apprehended near the exit gate, the CISF said in a post on X. He, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening.”

“Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate,” it added.

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In a video released by the CRPF, the passenger is seen talking on the phone before attempting to flee the station via an escalator towards the exit. A CRPF personnel is seen taking the stairs, reaching the top before the passenger and apprehending him.