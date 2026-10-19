CISF personnel nabs man attempting to flee Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro station after suspicious object spotted during checking
The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, was apprehended near the exit gate, the CISF said in a post on X.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday apprehended a passenger at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly attempted to flee when a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening.
The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, was apprehended near the exit gate, the CISF said in a post on X. He, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation.
“Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening.”
“Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate,” it added.
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In a video released by the CRPF, the passenger is seen talking on the phone before attempting to flee the station via an escalator towards the exit. A CRPF personnel is seen taking the stairs, reaching the top before the passenger and apprehending him.
Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment.
“Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation.”
Further investigation is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More