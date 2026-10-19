AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC, challenges police notice to execute bond

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Monday moved the Delhi high court, challenging a police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000, along with one surety, to “maintain peace during the period of inquiry” following her participation in a flag march. All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Friday. (vipin kumar)

A New Delhi district police officer, designated as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), directed her to appear before it on Monday and execute a bond. The order was issued on October 17 (Saturday), the same day she was released after being detained on Friday for participating in the flag march.

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Bora challenges ₹ 10,000 bond notice in Delhi HC The notice cited three grounds for requiring her to execute the bond: alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16; repeated protests in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS); and the allegation that, on October 16, she instigated people to participate in a protest at Connaught Place.

In her petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora said the notice was prima facie ambiguous, factually incorrect and violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The notice does not produce any material or information to substantiate the “likelihood” of breach of peace, fails to disclose the period, occasion or event in relation to which a breach is apprehended, the petition said.

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Petition disputes allegation of instigating protest While the high court remains on vacation until October 25, Bora’s legal team said that it would press the petition, which challenges the allegation on the ground that it rests on a prima facie incorrect factual premise—namely, that she instigated people to participate in the demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place, on October 16, 2026, for an urgent hearing this week.

The petition said that her call and the incident in question were distinct, asserting that she called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5pm on the same day. It further pointed out that she was detained at Mandi House.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke, announced a flag march on Friday evening after his party’s co-convenors, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were arrested for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar last Tuesday. The duo were sent to five days’ judicial custody.

Bora, who started her flag march with AISA activists at Mandi House at 5.15 pm, was detained from there.

Bora, who was released on Saturday at 6am after being held for 12 hours, had also criticised the police action.

"The current movement has clearly exposed how people are being detained, whether during the day or in the evening, held in custody throughout the night, and only released the following morning or evening. Under what authority is this justified? By what law or order is it permissible to keep detainees held in custody all night long? Legally, individuals, especially women, ought to be released after sunset, yet this is not happening.”