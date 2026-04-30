From rashes to discolouration: 7 skin changes dermatologists link to potential heart disease risks

Your skin is not merely a cosmetic surface; it can reveal warning signs of heart disease you cannot afford to ignore. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Satish Bhatia, board certified dermatologist and cosmetologist at the Indian Cancer Society, Mumbai, shared warning signs that indicate heart disease.

Skin changes that indicates heart disease.(Unsplash)

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1. Swelling in your feet and lower legs

Swelling indicates that your heart isn’t working properly. Many heart diseases cause fluid buildup in your feet and lower legs, and can extend as far as the upper legs and groin. Medically, it is termed as Edema.

2. Waxy growths on eyelids

If you see yellowish-orange growths on your skin, it indicates cholesterol deposition under your skin. These painless deposits can appear in many areas, including the hollows of your eyes or the backs of your lower legs.

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Swelling indicates that your heart isn’t working properly. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Nails curve downward, and the ends of your fingers are swollen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Nails curve downward, and the ends of your fingers are swollen {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For many people, these signs are harmless. But, they can also indicate a heart infection, heart disease, or lung problem, usually in heavy smokers or tobacco chewers. 4. Red or purple lines under nails {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many people, these signs are harmless. But, they can also indicate a heart infection, heart disease, or lung problem, usually in heavy smokers or tobacco chewers. 4. Red or purple lines under nails {{/usCountry}}

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Most people who see these lines under their nails have injured the nail in some way. If you cannot remember injuring your nail, see your doctor. These lines can be a sign of Endocarditis (inflammation of the inner lining of the heart).

These lines can be a sign of Endocarditis (inflammation of the inner lining of the heart). (Unsplash)

5. Painful lumps in your fingers, toes, or both

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Painful lumps on the toes are called Osler nodes. This indicates infection in your heart or blood vessels. If you have a heart infection known as infective endocarditis, these painful lumps can develop in your fingers, toes, or both. The lumps can last for a few hours to several days.

6. Brown discolorations on the bottom of the foot

Also known as Janeway lesions, this indicates heart issues. These spots are painless and will clear without treatment, usually in a few days or weeks. However, the infection requires treatment.

7. Child with a rash, fever, and extremely dry lips

When a child has a rash, fever, and extremely dry lips that may crack and bleed, Kawasaki disease may be the cause. This affects the blood vessels, usually developing in children between the ages of six months and five years of age. While Kawasaki disease may go away on its own within 12 days without treatment, it damages the heart if left untreated.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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