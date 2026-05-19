From small patches to unusual moles: That strange spot on your skin may look minor but could point to something serious

Despite growing conversations around preventive healthcare, people still assume skin problems to be harmless when, in fact, some small skin problems can be signs of skin cancer. If not diagnosed early or on time, it can significantly affect the treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, shared how a tiny spot that looks harmless can turn into a deadly disease.

Some small skin problems can be signs of skin cancer.(Pexel)

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Dr Aravind said, “Skin cancer still remains one of the most undiagnosed and common types of cancers in the world. People do not know about the early signs due to a lack of awareness. Some people assume skin cancer occurs when there are bad-looking sores.” The signs of skin cancer often do not hurt and are tiny during the beginning stages. The change often goes unnoticed and is assumed to be insignificant.

Symptoms

Here are the symptoms that you need to watch out for:

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{{^usCountry}} • A spot that is bigger than the size of a pencil’s eraser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • A spot that is bigger than the size of a pencil’s eraser. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • A border that is not smooth, uneven, or jagged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • A border that is not smooth, uneven, or jagged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Irregular colours such as brown, black, red or white all in one spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Irregular colours such as brown, black, red or white all in one spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • A spot that is changing in size and is getting bigger day-by-day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • A spot that is changing in size and is getting bigger day-by-day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • If you have itching, bleeding, or crusting on your skin, you should not ignore it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • If you have itching, bleeding, or crusting on your skin, you should not ignore it. {{/usCountry}}

A spot that is changing in size and is getting bigger day-by-day. (Pexel)

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Dr Aravind highlighted that although ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is a major risk factor to cause skin cancer in individuals, it is equally important to note that lifestyle habits, weakened immunity, family history and environmental exposure may also contribute to the risk.

Individuals with melanin-rich skin are also not completely immune and may often experience a delay in diagnosis due to lower clinical suspicion and less awareness.

Preventive measures

Here are some of the preventive measures to reduce long-term risk related to skin cancer:

• Wearing clothes that protect you from extreme heat. You can opt for cotton or muslin clothes.

• Limiting excessive sun exposure, especially between 11 am and 4 pm (peak sun hours).

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• Using sunscreen even on days when you are not stepping out of your house.

• Seeking regular and timely dermatological consultation.

Use sunscreen even on days when you are not stepping out of your house. (Pexel)

By paying little attention to even a small spot on the skin today, one can make a huge difference tomorrow. Dr Aravind highlighted that early detection still remains one of the most effective ways to fight against skin cancer.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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