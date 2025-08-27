Oncologists warns wearing nail extensions may increase your risk of skin cancer: Here's what you need to know to be safe

Acrylic nails may look great, but did you know their constant use can increase skin cancer risk due to the UV light used to cure the polish? UVA exposure can cause DNA damage, potentially leading to skin cancer over time, as per experts. Frequent salon visits can accumulate risk, especially with harsh chemicals in some products. Also read | Do your nail polishes and extensions have cancer-causing chemicals? Know risks, safer alternatives, precautions It is important to avoid overuse and keep acrylic manicures for special occasions only. Here's why. (Freepik)

'Constant use can increase possibility of skin cancer'

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay R Anam, oncology surgeon at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Acrylic nails are a beauty trend loved by many, giving nails a polished, glamorous look that lasts far longer than regular polish. But behind the appeal, there is a hidden health risk. Constant use of acrylic nails can increase the possibility of skin cancer, not because of the acrylic product itself, but because of the method used to apply it.”

It's not just the acrylic itself, but the UVA light and harsh chemicals also pose a risk. Dr Anam explained: “The process involves mixing a powder and a liquid that is then hardened under a UV lamp. Most salons use UVA light to cure the polish, and this is where the concern lies.”

Why UV light exposure is bad for you

He added, “UVA light has been linked to DNA damage in the skin, which over time can increase the risk of skin cancers, particularly on the hands and fingers. While occasional use may not pose a significant threat, frequent exposure can accumulate over the years. Some studies have even suggested that more than 200 to 208 sessions under these lamps could trigger cancer in certain women.”

According to Dr Anam, the problem doesn’t end with UV exposure. He said, “Many acrylic products contain harsh chemicals like formaldehyde and toluene, which may also contribute to health risks. While these chemicals alone are not considered primary causes of cancer in this context, they can irritate the skin and add to the overall risk when combined with UVA exposure.”

As per the doctor, it is not the acrylic paint that is the villain, but the UVA light used to cure it — constant exposure without protection can leave lasting damage, which may not show immediately but can harm the skin in the long run.

Minimising the risk and tips to follow

Being mindful and taking precautions is a must if you wish to enjoy acrylic nails without compromising your skin health. Dr Anam suggested applying sunscreen to fingers before the procedure, limiting acrylic manicures to special occasions, and ensuring professional removal to avoid skin damage.

“Precautions can make a difference. Dermatologists advise applying sunscreen to the fingers before undergoing the procedure, as this can block much of the harmful radiation. Choosing LED lamps instead of traditional UVA lamps is also safer, since LED emits much less ultraviolet radiation,” he said.

He added, “It is equally important to avoid overuse — keeping acrylic manicures for special occasions rather than making them a routine habit. Using quality products from reputable salons and ensuring the polish is applied only to the nail and not to the surrounding skin are also crucial steps.”

Dr Anam shared that another common mistake to avoid is attempting to remove acrylic nails at home using random DIY methods: “These practices can mix unknown chemicals with acrylic residue, leading to skin damage or irritation. Professional removal remains the safest option.”

He concluded, “Ultimately, it is not the acrylic paint that is the villain, but the UVA light used to cure it. Constant exposure without protection can leave lasting damage, which may not show immediately but can harm the skin in the long run. Beauty should never come at the cost of health, and being mindful of these risks allows you to enjoy acrylic nails occasionally without endangering your skin.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.