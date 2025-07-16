Do your nail polishes and extensions have cancer-causing chemicals? Know risks, safer alternatives, precautions

Did you know nail extensions can come with some health problems and UV rays used to cure certain types of nail extensions are one of the concerns? UV lamps used to cure gel nail extensions emit UV radiation, which can potentially damage skin and increase the risk of skin cancer with prolonged exposure, as per content creator Palak Midha, who runs a supplements brand named Miduty. Also read | Gel manicures and acrylic nails might look beautiful but they come with ugly health risks Can nail polishes and extensions cause skin cancer? Here's what you should know. (Freepik)

She took to Instagram on July 15 to share the 'scariest part' about nail paints and nail extensions in a post titled, 'The hidden dangers in your nail polish'. Palak shared how many commercial nail polishes contain toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and phthalates, which are known to have some pretty serious health implications, and were even researched, like in this March 2025 study published in Pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

‘Nail polishes contain toxic chemicals’

“Before your next manicure, watch this eye-opening video,” the caption of her Instagram video read. It further said, “You paint your nails to feel pretty — but have you ever wondered what's actually inside that shiny bottle? Most commercial nail polishes contain toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and phthalates — known to disrupt hormones, affect fertility, and even damage your nervous system. And the scariest part? You’re exposed every time you paint or remove them.”

'There is not a single nail polish that is 100% clean'

In the accompanying video, Palak said, “I never apply any nail polish on my nails. No nail extensions, nothing. But why? Because I know the truth about nail polishes. There is not even a single nail polish in the entire market that is 100 percent clean. Most nail polishes have harsh chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene and DBP (dibutyl phthalates). Sounds scary, right? They call these the 'toxic trio' for a reason.”

The toxic trio and other concerns

She went on to explain, “Formaldehyde makes your polish harder, but it is a carcinogen (an agent that can cause cancer); toluene keeps the polish smooth, but it can mess with your nervous system; and DBP is linked to reproductive problems. These chemicals don't just sit on your nails; studies have shown that they can actually get absorbed into your body within hours of application. The good news is that certain brands now make '3-free, 5-free or even 10-free' nail polishes, meaning they skip those three nasty chemicals. Look for those labels the next time you shop. But remember, there can still be more of them inside.”

Potential issues with nail extensions and UV rays

Extensions ‘come with a different set of problems’, she added: “Most extensions require UV lamps to harden the polish. But guess what? UV lamps emit UV rays that can damage your skin and even increase your risk of skin cancer. If you do go for extensions, always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen on your hands before putting them under the lamp.”

Safer alternatives to mainstream nail polishes

She said an 'even better alternative' is to switch to natural or water-based nail polishes. Palak added that rubbing coconut oil or olive oil on your nails could also give them a natural shine if you want to avoid nail polishes and extensions altogether, but still want your nails to look good.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.