From stiff shoulders to back pain, fitness experts share posture-correcting exercises for desk workers

Sitting too much now defines how most jobs operate. At desks in offices or at kitchen tables working remotely, bad alignment creeps in when screens dominate attention, motion stays low, and chairs offer little proper support. Neck tightness shows up first, then slouched shoulders follow, along with achy lower backs, tired muscles, and sometimes even trouble moving freely later on. Strength does not stand apart from stance; neither breath depth nor joint ease - they shift based on how the body holds itself day after day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the Founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), shared exercises you can practice to improve your posture.

Exercises to improve posture.(Unsplash)

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Back of the head gliding down the wall

“That’s how a chin tuck begins, correcting the drift forward that screens encourage. The motion, subtle but precise, builds endurance in hidden neck stabilisers while easing strain along the neck's curve,” said Sumit. Instead of clenching, imagine drawing ears toward shoulders without tipping the face up or down.

Backward shoulder movement

The scapulae glide toward each other, almost like pages closing at the spine of a book, pausing briefly to activate stiff muscles along the ribcage. With the elbows kept low and the arms relaxed, tension gradually eases through the upper back. Better posture comes not from force, but from consistent, mindful repetition that most people overlook.

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Better posture comes not from force, but from consistent, mindful repetition that most people overlook. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Hip flexor stretching {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hip flexor stretching {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lower-body movement benefits greatly from hip flexor stretching. When seated too long, tightness builds here - this shift often pulls on the lower back. Opening up that area supports better motion plus balanced pelvis positioning. Movement like cat-cow eases tension along the spine. Rotation through the upper back region clears daily stiffness, restoring fluidity slowly. Planks or glute bridge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lower-body movement benefits greatly from hip flexor stretching. When seated too long, tightness builds here - this shift often pulls on the lower back. Opening up that area supports better motion plus balanced pelvis positioning. Movement like cat-cow eases tension along the spine. Rotation through the upper back region clears daily stiffness, restoring fluidity slowly. Planks or glute bridge {{/usCountry}}

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Standing tall isn’t just about bones - muscles hold the line. “Planks or glute bridges, done regularly, build resilience in the belly and hip regions tied to spinal balance,” Sumit advises. A quick shift in position after sitting for nearly an hour wakes up blood flow. Tiredness fades when motion slips into routine.

Planks or glute bridges, done regularly, build resilience in the belly and hip regions tied to spinal balance, (Unsplash)

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Sumit highlighted that most improvements start without gym sessions or costly gear. Over weeks, steady effort matters more than intensity, especially when paired with mindful motion. “Instead of staying frozen in one position, shifting frequently helps reduce strain. An organised workspace supports alignment just like exercise does. Lasting change usually comes from tiny habits repeated, not dramatic fixes,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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