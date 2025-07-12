Yoga at your work desk: Experts suggest 4 quick stretches and 3 ergonomic furniture for better posture

Work often takes up the lion’s share of our waking hours, making it difficult to squeeze yoga into the routine. But long hours of slouching at a desk not only strain your back and cramp your neck, they can also snowball into more serious health issues over time. This calls for a balanced approach and a shift in mindset, one where you consciously take out five minutes during work to do yoga, right at your desk. Stretching your body from time to time is important when you are working for long hours.(Shutterstock)

Moreover, beyond individual efforts to incorporate yoga at work, workplaces also need to support wellness by creating yoga-friendly spaces, including the use of smart ergonomic furniture. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared how both individuals and organisations can bring yoga into the workplace.

5 minutes of yoga at work

Generally, the mainstream image of yoga includes a mat and big spaces, but in reality, one doesn’t need all that, as there are simple poses that can be done right at the desk.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle how yoga can be done at the work desk.

He said, “If you thought you needed a mat, a big room, a whole hour to be able to reap the benefits of yoga, think again. While an ideal yoga practice needs to be regular and disciplined, you can use many yogic techniques to instantly relieve you from stress and energise your mind and body, even at work.”

He recommended some easy yoga poses that you can do in between work:



1. Tadasana:

After every couple of hours of sitting at a desk job, stand up and stretch your complete body, interlocking the fingers and lifting full arms over the head, with bodyweight on toes, repeat 5 times.

Benefits: This ensures blood flow throughout the system and instantly energises the entire muscular system, re-aligning the body.

2. Greeva Sanchalan Kriya:

While seated at the desk, straighten the spine and slowly rotate the neck clockwise, inhaling while going upwards and exhaling while coming down 5-8 times, repeat anticlockwise.

Benefits: It releases stress from the neck and shoulders and re-centres the mind.

3. Skanda Sanchalan Kriya:

The neck and shoulders hold major stress, especially in seated jobs. Make sure to lengthen the spine, sit straight and do 10 rounds of shoulder rotations, forward and backwards, inhaling while raising the shoulders and exhaling while bringing them down.

Benefit: This releases the stress from the entire upper body.

4. Shwaas Dhyaan:

While seated comfortably, straighten the spine, eyes closed, and start focusing on the movement of the breath. Inhale for 3 seconds, hold the breath inside for 3 seconds and exhale slowly in 3 seconds. Repeat 5-11 rounds.

Benefit: A quick meditation technique to bring the mind to the present and re-focus.

Other than these desk stretches, walking also helps beat the stress. The yoga expert explained, “Whenever possible, take a quick break from the desk, raise both arms upwards and lengthen the spine. Take a short walk at a medium pace around the office campus, if possible outdoors, around nature. A quick round of healing walk after lunch is a great way to stay away from the post-lunch slump.”

Workplace furniture that supports yoga

Now that you are aware of how to practice yoga individually at work, it's equally important for workplaces to support it by introducing ergonomic furniture that can make yoga a seamless part of the workday.

Dr Shubhada Karande, Occupational Therapist and Ergonomic Consultant, Interio, shared with us how organisations can encourage movements and good posture with the help of the right furniture.

She said,“As the Indian workplace continues to evolve, employees are spending more time at their desks. Extended hours and sedentary routines often lead to physical strain, poor posture, and rising fatigue. Addressing this requires more than reminders to take breaks; it calls for thoughtful workspace design that makes movement and comfort part of the workday. Yoga, with its focus on alignment, breath and body awareness, offers a practical approach to daily wellness. When combined with ergonomic furniture that enables micro-movements and supports healthy posture, yoga-inspired stretches can be integrated into the work routine without needing extra time.”

Dr Shubhada shared 3 workplace furniture which support micro-movement of yoga at work:

1. Height-adjustable desks:

Prolonged sitting contributes to stiffness and reduced circulation. Height-adjustable desks promote the micro-movement of the switch between sitting and standing throughout the day.

At this type of desk, try the Standing Quad Stretch Pose. This opens and stretches a group of muscles like the quadriceps. This pose is a beautiful combination of strength and balance. Strong quadriceps can help one keep balance in day-to-day activities and ensure safety and stamina in athletic activities.

2. Ergonomic chair:

Sitting without support for long periods can lead to back pain and poor circulation. A flexible chair promotes micro movements throughout the work hours, but also provides flexibility when performing stretches while sitting.

One can incorporate a Seated Side Bend by sitting upright with feet flat on the floor, raising one arm overhead, and leaning gently to the opposite side. The adjustable height allows for proper posture during both sitting and light stretching. It opens the side body, supports deeper breathing, and reduces tension in the shoulders and spine.

3. Modular desk layouts for open movement:

Open modular systems allow better use of space. These layouts make it easier to incorporate small stretches or mindful breathing practices without interrupting work. This reflects the growing focus on collaborative and wellness-oriented office design in India.

A simple Standing Spinal Twist beside a modular desk encourages movement between meetings and supports flexibility.

Furthermore, Dr Shubhada Karande also shared what furniture types to avoid as they may put more strain on your back. She said, “Avoid chairs without adjustable flexibility. Don't go for support and static desks either, as they don’t allow for height adjustment. Also, avoid extra cushioning for seating that may affect the spine and reduce posture awareness.”

