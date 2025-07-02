Prenatal yoga: Doctor shares dos, don'ts and trimester-friendly asanas for a safer practice

Pregnancy brings several mental, physical, and emotional changes, from swollen ankles and nausea to discomfort and mood swings. Amid all these changes for a holistic respite, many women turn to yoga for a gentle yet powerful practice that helps in supporting the mind and body. Dr Sonu Taxak, Director and Senior IVF Consultant at Yellow Fertility, shared with HT Lifestyle how yoga offers physical, emotional, and mental support during pregnancy. Follow these tips to practice yoga during pregnancy.(Freepik)

Furthermore, Dr Sonu also explained how yoga helps in supporting health during pregnancy. She said, “As the body adapts to support new life, yoga can be a powerful companion through this journey by offering emotional balance, improved circulation, and better sleep. For women who have conceived through IVF or have a high-risk pregnancy, yoga offers physical benefits and a sense of calm and connection. The key is personalisation, moderation, and listening to your body. Just make sure to stay hydrated and rest well. Always carry a water bottle to class, and take frequent breaks. Avoid overheating and listen to your body's signals.”

Dr Sonu Taxak shared a detailed guide with us, covering all the vital dos and don'ts, along with suggestions for yoga asanas for each trimester:

Dos:

By following some simple techniques and habits, prenatal yoga can be made safer.

Consult first: Before stepping on the mat, speak to your obstetrician or fertility specialist, especially if you’ve conceived through assisted methods like IVF or have a high-risk pregnancy.

Prenatal yoga isn’t regular yoga. It requires an understanding of trimester-specific needs and anatomical changes. Always work with an instructor certified in prenatal yoga who can guide you safely through each stage. Prioritise breathwork: Gentle breathing techniques like Anulom Vilom or Ujjayi breathing help improve oxygen flow to the baby and reduce anxiety. This is especially valuable in IVF pregnancies, where stress levels may be higher. Pranayama also promotes emotional well-being.

Don’ts:

Pregnancy yoga needs to follow certain precautions to ensure safety. So knowing what to skip is just as important as knowing what to practise.

Skip inversions and deep twists: Poses like headstands, shoulder stands, or full wheels are a strict no. They can disturb blood flow to the uterus and increase the risk of injury.

This can compress major blood vessels, reducing blood circulation to the baby. Don’t overdo: Pregnancy isn’t the time to increase flexibility or hold poses for long durations. Avoid competitive or overly intense practice.

High temperatures may lead to dehydration and fetal distress. Never ignore discomfort: Any physical discomfort, breathlessness, or pelvic pain during yoga should be taken seriously and followed up with your doctor.

Trimester-friendly asanas:

Every trimester brings its own set of challenges, so not all yoga asanas can be practised throughout. Modifying your poses in tune with trimester-specific needs is important.

First trimester: Gentle poses like cat-cow, butterfly pose, and seated stretches improve blood flow and relieve fatigue.

Gentle poses like cat-cow, butterfly pose, and seated stretches improve blood flow and relieve fatigue. Second trimester: Try modified warrior pose, supported tree pose, and pelvic tilts to strengthen posture and core.

Try modified warrior pose, supported tree pose, and pelvic tilts to strengthen posture and core. Third trimester: Focus on supported poses like side-lying savasana, gentle stretching, and breathing exercises.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.