From wheat flour to wood-pressed oil: 5 kitchen staples that could be influencing your health more than expected

You don’t need to buy imported superfoods to eat better. Most Indian kitchens are home to everyday staples which have a far greater impact on your health because you eat them every day. The key is to use fresh, natural ingredients that are as unprocessed as possible. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yatish Talvadia, co-founder and CEO of Anmasa, shared five staples that should be watched.

5 kitchen staples that could be influencing your health more than expected.(Pexel)

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Raw pulses

Pulses (dal, rajma, chana) are a dependable source of protein, fibre and essential minerals. Highly-processed varieties have less of their natural nutrition than unrefined varieties. “They aid digestion, they help you to feel full longer and make everyday meals healthier,” said Yatish.

Whole wheat flour

Atta is a daily staple in most Indian homes, making its quality central to everyday nutrition. Healthy wheat grains and minimally processed, slow stone-ground flour help retain more natural fibre, micronutrients, and wheat germ than heavily refined alternatives. Traditional wheat varieties such as Khapli, Sona Moti, and Sharbati also offer distinct flavours, textures, and nutritional benefits, making it easier to choose an atta that suits your family's needs.

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Atta is a daily staple in most Indian homes, making its quality central to everyday nutrition. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Spices have always been used for much more than just flavour in Indian cooking. The good stuff in fresh ground turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper and other spices has been valued for generations. Choosing fresh spices also means a richer aroma and better taste in every meal. Wood-pressed oils {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spices have always been used for much more than just flavour in Indian cooking. The good stuff in fresh ground turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper and other spices has been valued for generations. Choosing fresh spices also means a richer aroma and better taste in every meal. Wood-pressed oils {{/usCountry}}

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For every meal you cook, the oil you cook matters. According to Yatish, traditionally, wood-pressed oils are extracted with minimal processing to help preserve their natural flavour and nutritional value. They are a good complement to the diet in the right amount and add authentic flavour to everyday cooking.

Wood-pressed oils are extracted with minimal processing to help preserve their natural flavour and nutritional value. (Pexel)

Sorghum

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Millets have been part of Indian diets for a long time before they became popular again. They are naturally high in fibre and important nutrients, they add variety to everyday meals and are easy to include in rotis, porridge or khichdi. Adding them on a regular basis is an easy way to diversify your diet without changing your eating habits.

Eating healthy isn’t about putting one expensive ingredient on your plate. It begins with the staples you use every day. Choosing fresh, well-sourced grains, pulses, oils and spices is a simple way to make everyday meals more nutritious and more satisfying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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