Is your urine frothy? A nephrologist reveals the reason behind this common concern

A young man once spent weeks losing sleep over frothy urine, an issue that had caused him considerable worry. He finally mustered the courage to seek medical evaluation. The doctor's explanation, however, was surprisingly simple: toilet detergent caused the foam in his urine! When you’re dehydrated, the urine will be darker in colour and more concentrated. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"This example highlights an important lesson in the age of online health information: not every symptom signals a serious disease, and not every alarming explanation on the internet is correct," says Nephrologist Dr Sridatta Pawar at SS Narayana Health Superspeciality Center, Davanagere, to Health Shots.

Frothy urine often causes unnecessary worry. While it can sometimes indicate an underlying kidney problem, it doesn't automatically mean your kidneys are failing. Knowing when to pay attention, when to seek medical advice, and when not to panic helps protect both kidney health and peace of mind.

What causes frothy urine? Residue from toilet cleaning agents can also produce foam. The kidneys filter waste products from the blood while retaining essential substances, including most proteins. In some cases, protein leakage may develop before a person notices any other symptoms. However, persistent proteinuria requires evaluation to identify its underlying cause. Distinguish occasional bubbles from persistent froth. Urine appearance alone cannot confirm protein or determine the severity of a kidney problem.

Why should people with diabetes be particularly careful? People living with diabetes need to pay close attention to their kidney health. High blood pressure is another major risk factor for kidney damage. Regular urine albumin and kidney function tests can help detect kidney disease early.

When should frothy urine raise concern? No simple visual test can reliably distinguish harmless bubbles from protein-caused froth. If your urine repeatedly looks unusually foamy, especially if the foam persists, see a doctor rather than relying on appearance alone.

Increased frequency of urination at night.

Blood in the urine.

A noticeable reduction in urine output.

Persistent high blood pressure or a known history of diabetes or kidney disease. A noticeable reduction in urine output, especially with swelling or breathlessness, requires prompt medical attention. The absence of these symptoms does not guarantee healthy kidneys.

A simple test can provide clarity For people with type 1 diabetes, annual screening is generally recommended beginning five years after diagnosis.