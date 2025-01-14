Menu Explore
Frustrated with low income? Study says this habit may be the unseen culprit

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 14, 2025 06:23 PM IST

New study reveals THIS habit can have a negative impact on your earnings as it influences productivity levels, influencing performance. 

Much like how income is dependent on skill set, experience and educational background, it is also dependent on health and smoking is one of the most dangerous habits, rapidly deteriorating health. It is already widely known how it poses health risks like cancer, respiratory issues and cardiovascular disease.

Low income is caused by a major habit that poses significant health risks.(Shutterstock)
Low income is caused by a major habit that poses significant health risks.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research illuminates an even more shocking economic consequence of low income. In addition to the well-known health risks, smoking also has the hidden economic costs of low earnings as per this new research.

ALSO READ: New study reveals each cigarette shortens life by 20 minutes; women are at greater risk

Smoking and low income

The earnings of people who smoke, particularly those who are less educated, were examined. The researchers analysed data from the Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study and assessed 3,596 participants from both rural and urban areas in Finland.

The findings show a clear relation between smoking and a drop in income. The study measured smoking using pack-years. It is calculated by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day by the number of years the person has smoked. The study simplified this with an example. Someone with a 10-pack-year history of smoking might earn almost 10% less than someone who smoked less or not at all.

One-unit increase in ‘pack-years’ will drop a person’s earnings by 1.8%. Moreover, the study provides motivating findings for those who want to quit smoking. If someone cuts back their smoking by five pack-years, they could see a 9% increase in their earnings.

Since smoking is a big threat to health, an increase in smoking suggests fewer years of work, as each increase results in a 0.5% decrease in the number of years a person is employed and efficiently working.

There's still hope

Quit smoking to see improvement in your income.(Shutterstock)
Quit smoking to see improvement in your income.(Shutterstock)

It is already established from previous findings that younger workers who smoke earn much less than those who don’t, but this is especially true when they don’t have a proper educational background. As per the study, this difference was not noticeable in older workers, which means that smoking is more impactful for younger people with low education. The young age is a time full of energy and smoking can disrupt the potential of youth.

However, there’s still hope, as this connection between low income and smoking is prominent only for current smokers. The study didn’t find the same problem for past smokers who quit.

The most prominent finding is that young people with low education who smoke earn even less. It may be inferred that smoking leads to low income, especially for young people from low educational backgrounds, as they may be in jobs that require physical work. This would be difficult, as smoking disrupts the ability to work hard, particularly physically, impacting productivity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Submitted work project after deadline? Study says your manager will judge it even more harshly than others

