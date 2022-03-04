Gabriella Demetriades is 'back in the game.' She is smiling through it all

Gabriella Demetriades is happy to be back to her fitness routine after a break of three days. The fashion designer and model, who swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, was undergoing treatment for being sick and had to stay away from her fitness routine. However, now she is back to the grind and she smiled her way through all the routines that she performed. The fashion designer shared a short video compilation of her fitness regime on her Instagram profile for her fans and shared her workout motto.

Gabriella started the session with kettlebell swing. While smiling with all her heart for the camera. Gabriella can be seen having the most fun while working her way through her fitness routine. In the later part of the video, Gabriella can be seen balancing her upper body on a cardio ball and working out on her arm muscles with two dumbbells. Gabriella can also be seen working on her core and shoulder muscles by inclining her body while holding two gym belts harnessed from the top. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Gabriella can be seen loving her workout routine, all the while being engrossed in it. Take a look:

With the video, Gabriella added that these exercises should be performed only to make ourselves smile, improve our mental and physical health. "Back in the game after 3 days of being sick. Please do this to make yourself smile / feel better mentally / be stronger physically," wrote the fashion designer.

The workout routine as performed by Gabriella, comes with multiple health benefits. Kettlebell swing helps in targeting the glutes, hamstrings, hips, core and stabilising the muscles of the shoulders and the back. It also helps in developing the balance and posture of the body. Working out with dumbbells, on the other hand, helps in improving muscle force, flexibility and coordination.