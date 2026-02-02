Gastroenterologist shares 10 ways excess antibiotic use can harm your gut health: From diarrhoea to weight gain risks

Antibiotics are prescribed by doctors to fight infections. However, because they are so commonly prescribed, many people take matters into their own hands when they fall sick and start popping these medicines without proper medical advice. This constitutes misuse in many ways. Without correct guidance, their effectiveness is questionable, and more importantly, gut health is also severely affected.



Often people take antibiotics when fall they sick, but overdependence may cause gut-related issues.

To understand how negatively antibiotic misuse can impact gut health, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr (Prof.) P. K. Mishra, senior director, surgical, gastroenterology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. He revealed that antibiotics should not be misused. “When antibiotics are used, especially repeatedly or unnecessarily, they can disturb this delicate ecosystem, leading to several health concerns,” he noted.

Why do antibiotics harm gut health? While antibiotics kill bacteria to fight infection, the gastroenterologist pointed out that they cannot differentiate between harmful and beneficial bacteria. Since good gut health depends on beneficial microbes, this leads to a significant blow to overall gut health.



It creates a gut disturbance, which the surgeon called gut dysbiosis. He elaborated, “Antibiotics eliminate healthy gut bacteria that support digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function, leading to reduced gut diversity and weakened overall gut health.”



He mentioned several digestion-related problems like: diarrhoea, bloating, weakened immunity, increased risk of infections, and delayed recovery of the gut microbiome.

