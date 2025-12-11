Pulmonologist explains if gargling with saltwater helps reduce sore throat: ‘It’s a common misconception…'

Did you ever wake up with the prickly sandpaper feeling in your throat? During the winter season, it is common for your throat to turn into that nagging, uncomfortable mix of scratchiness and pain where even swallowing feels like a challenge. So it is a no-brainer to scramble for a home remedy to fix that persistent irritation and seek relief. At home, many often reach for lukewarm saltwater, gargling it, hoping it does the trick. But the question is: does it actually work, or are you just trusting a remedy that delays the real treatment you may require? A sore throat is common in the changing seasons. Learn how you can tackle it. (Picture credit: Freepik)



HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Piyush Goel, senior consultant – pulmonologist at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who explained that while gargling with salt water can help, the remedy comes with its own limits and should not entirely be seen as a go-to cure.

ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

How does saltwater help?

Salt with water is one of the most common remedies for a sore throat. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Adding a few teaspoons of salt to lukewarm water, mixing it, and gargling may feel comforting and provide some relief. The pulmonologist explained why this happens,“The science is pretty clear: salt pulls out extra fluid from swollen throat tissues, which brings down the swelling. This also helps loosen up mucus at the back of your throat, making it easier to get rid of.” But he also warned not to swallow this salt water, and after gargling, spit it out.

Why saltwater may not work entirely?

Dr Goel debunked the myth that salt water is a cure-all, dispelling the belief that gargling alone can eliminate every infection, from the common cold to strep throat.

Calling it out, he elaborated why it may not work, “Saltwater gargles can ease discomfort, not eliminate the underlying infection, especially viral or bacterial ones that require proper medical evaluation or treatment. It's a common misconception that consuming warm water will alleviate a sore throat.”

This proves that saltwater cannot be a complete support, but rather a complementary part of your overall care for a sore throat. It only provides temporary relief but does not fix the root cause.

The pulmonologist further added, “While warm water can indeed soothe dryness and irritation and contribute to hydration, it does not act as a cure for a sore throat."

Dr Goel reiterated that lukewarm saltwater is not a definitive treatment, but only offers temporary comfort. It cannot reduce inflammation, eliminate the pathogens responsible for the infection. He further cautioned against the excessive reliance on saltwater gargles, as they should not be considered as the primary treatment. It would delay the treatment. The pulmonologist also revealed that if a sore throat sticks around for more than three days, worsens, or is accompanied by fever, trouble swallowing, or swollen tonsils.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.