Gastrointestinal tract disorders and their causes that you should watch out for

Many age-related changes are witnessed in the gastrointestinal tract where the changes are often associated with the stomach, esophagus, colon and intestines. Even though they impact one’s quality of life they are not fatal.

Moreover, any changes that tend to impact one’s swallowing, eating or digestion of food may be termed a gastrointestinal disorder. Weight loss, alternate diarrhea, constipation weight loss and family history of cancer warrants investigation are the red flags sign.

Such problems occur at any age but they’re more common in senior citizens. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur, listed some gastrointestinal tract disorders that you should watch out for:

1. Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD) - Is seen when the acid within the stomach backs up into the esophagus, leading to heartburn. Eating too late at night and opting for fried, spicy or fast foods and some medications are the factors behind the occurrence of GERD. You will be shocked to know that the chances of GERD increase with obesity.

2. Dysphagia - Is difficulty or discomfort while swallowing. The red flags of it are mild discomfort to severe pain. To help your loved one overcome dysphagia, give him/her small and frequent meals of softer foods that are high in nutritional value.

3. Diverticula - Happens when small pouches along the lining of the colon bulge along the intestinal wall. There can be bloating, gas, cramping and constipation in some people. Most of the time, diverticula doesn’t cause problems or require treatment but if the condition becomes inflamed, it’s known as diverticulitis and the symptoms can be fever, nausea, vomiting, cramping and abdominal pain. Medications, antibiotics and a liquid diet can be helpful in such situations.

4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) - It impacts one’s large intestine. It leads to bloating, gas, cramping, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation. Medicines, certain foods and stress can raise the risk of IBS. Treatment consists of avoiding caffeine, trigger foods and stress while increasing fiber intake. Prescription medication is sometimes required.

5. Constipation - This is a common condition seen among a large number of seniors. As one becomes older, the digestive systems change, and bowel movements are painful. Constipation can happen due to the side effects of medication, or it could be a symptom of another disorder. Make sure that your loved ones with constipation drink a lot of water and eat food rich in fiber like fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains.