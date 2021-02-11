German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic
A new survey of children in Germany suggests that the stress and deprivations of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on their mental health, especially among those from underprivileged families, researchers said Wednesday.
The study by the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf found about one in three German children are suffering from pandemic-related anxiety, depression or are exhibiting psychosomatic symptoms like headaches or stomach aches.
Children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected, according to the study.
“Children who were doing well before the pandemic and feel sheltered and comfortable within their families will get through this pandemic well,” said Ulrike Ravens-Sieberer, the head of the study and research director of the children’s psychiatric clinic at the university hospital.
“However, we need better concepts to especially support and strengthen the mental and emotional health of children from at-risk families.” she said.
Particularly during lockdowns “schools need to keep in regular contact with the students and express appreciation and attention," she said. "Otherwise there is the danger that children from at-risk families lose their motivation and eagerness to study.”
Researchers questioned more than 1,000 children between ages seven and 17 and more than 1,500 parents online from mid-December to mid-January. More than 80% of them had participated in a previous survey in June.
Overall, four out of five children reported feeling burdened by the pandemic.
They said their families fight and argue more, they have more problems in school and the relationships with their friends are deteriorating. They also eat less healthfully, spend more time online and play fewer sports, according to the study.
“The parents seem to have adjusted to the challenges of homeschooling and work and are trying to cope as best as possible,” Ravens-Sieberer said. “But they, too, are reaching their limits.”
A bout of snow across Germany this week allowed children to get outdoors for a brief break from lockdowns and other virus restrictions.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch
- Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story
- K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra
- Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired
- Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox