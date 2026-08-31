Getting up repeatedly at night to pee after 50? Doctor explains the prostate warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

For many men, waking up once in the night to urinate is easy to brush off. But when the trip to the bathroom becomes a nightly routine—two, three or even more times—it can start affecting sleep and quality of life. After 50, repeated nighttime urination is also a symptom worth discussing with a doctor, particularly when it is accompanied by other urinary changes. Dr Rajeev Sood, principal director, urology sciences and andrology, Pacific One Health Hospital, New Delhi, explains the prostate connection.

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What causes frequent urination?

According to Dr Rajeev, known medically as nocturia, frequent nighttime urination can be part of a broader group of urinary symptoms called Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS). LUTS is not a disease in itself and can have multiple causes, of which an enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is only one.

When an enlarged prostate begins to obstruct the urinary passage, the bladder may have to work harder to push urine out.

He highlighted that other possible causes include prostate cancer, prostatitis, urinary tract infection, painful bladder syndrome, age-related changes in bladder function, an overactive or underactive bladder, tuberculosis and urethritis. This is why the same urinary complaint can mean different things in different men and should not simply be attributed to ageing.

Why does the prostate affect urination?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rajeev highlighted that the prostate sits below the bladder and surrounds part of the urethra. As men age, the gland commonly becomes larger. When an enlarged prostate begins to obstruct the urinary passage, the bladder may have to work harder to push urine out and may not empty completely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rajeev highlighted that the prostate sits below the bladder and surrounds part of the urethra. As men age, the gland commonly becomes larger. When an enlarged prostate begins to obstruct the urinary passage, the bladder may have to work harder to push urine out and may not empty completely. {{/usCountry}}

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That can show up in everyday ways: a weaker urine stream, difficulty getting started, stopping and starting while urinating, urgency, frequent trips to the bathroom, dribbling at the end, and a feeling that the bladder is still partly full. For some men, the problem becomes most noticeable at night.

“Repeatedly getting up at night can fragment sleep, leaving a person tired the next day. If this happens night after night, the issue is no longer simply about the number of bathroom trips; it becomes a quality-of-life concern that deserves attention,” said Dr Rajeev.

Does waking up to pee mean prostate cancer?

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Not necessarily—and this is an important distinction. Waking up multiple times to urinate does not by itself mean prostate cancer. BPH and other urinary conditions are common explanations for these symptoms. In fact, early prostate cancer often causes no symptoms. When urinary symptoms do occur, they can resemble those seen with an enlarged prostate, which is why symptoms alone cannot tell a man what is causing them.

Waking up multiple times to urinate does not by itself mean prostate cancer.

When should you see a urologist?

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Men do not need to wait until symptoms become severe before seeking advice. If nighttime urination is persistent, repeatedly disturbing sleep or occurring alongside a weak stream, difficulty starting urination, urgency, or incomplete emptying, a urology consultation can help identify the cause.

“LUTS is a symptom complex with multiple possible causes, and an enlarged prostate is just one of them. Prostate cancer, prostatitis, urinary tract infection, bladder dysfunction and other conditions can present with similar urinary complaints. A urologist is best placed to identify the underlying cause, so men should seek an evaluation when symptoms appear rather than waiting for them to become troublesome,” said Dr Rajeev Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.