Can too much caffeine weaken your bladder? Nephrologist shares 6 signs you should not ignore

Coffee comes with a shining halo in the middle of the day, especially when work makes your eyes heavy, and everything starts to blur. It has earned its undefeated status as an energy booster. And it is not just coffee. Tea, energy drinks, soda and other caffeine-containing beverages can also jolt you awake and make you feel more alert.



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But as you keep reaching for caffeine throughout the day, your bladder may also start reacting to it. Since caffeine does the heavy lifting of keeping you more focused and alert, one may sideline its other health repercussions. There are plenty, and one of the ways excess caffeine can affect the body is by worsening urinary health.

Nephrologist Dr Manoj Singhal, director of nephrology at Medanta, Noida, told us that while caffeine can improve cognitive function, drinking it in excess may affect the bladder. In the early stages, these effects may sometimes go unnoticed.