Doctor shares early signs of prostate cancer every man must watch out for: Who is at the highest risk?

Prostate cancer is one of the leading types of cancer in men, and according to Dr Peter Atangwho, a physician based in Nigeria and founder of the online health community @FirstDoctor, one in eight men will have it in their lifetime. Taking to X on May 12, he shared that despite the implications of being diagnosed with cancer, prostate cancer is curable if caught early. However, late-stage diagnosis means danger. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. (Pexel)

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“The worst thing about prostate cancer is that early on, it is silent. No pain. No blood. No drama. By the time it announces itself loudly, it has often already spread,” he stated, adding, “The signs that do show up early get dismissed as ‘just part of getting older.’”

He went on to list the common warning signs of prostate cancer, both early and late. He also shared which groups of men are at high risk, and what they can do about it.