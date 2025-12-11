Got a fresh tattoo? Tattoo artist shares the dos and don'ts of workouts after getting inked

Just got a fresh tattoo, but fitness duties are calling, too? It is a common dilemma: how do you stay active and in shape without hindering the healing process of your new tattoo? When you exercise, your limbs fold and stretch, and you sweat as well, all of which can accidentally irritate the tattoo, slow healing or even, in worst cases, cause damage to the tattoo. So to help you figure out this tricky phase, there's a simple rule of thumb that can keep your workout routine safe while the tattoo heals. Tattoo heals better if you are careful with workouts during the recovery period. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand how one should approach working out after getting a tattoo, it is important to know what movements can put the fresh tattoo at risk. HT Lifestyle reached out to Varun, tattoo artist, Devil’z Tattooz, who shared the dos and don'ts of working out after getting a tattoo.

He cautioned, “When you get a fresh tattoo, you should usually refrain from working out for a while, which is the recommended thing to do. If you push too hard in your workout routine, you risk damaging the tattoo." Varun warned that it may even permanently affect how your tattoo looks.

He further explained, “In case you have to work out, you should do light workouts in a cool, controlled, and hygienic environment. Because if the tattoo gets damaged during the healing process, either you have to get it fixed with additional touch-ups or live with a not perfectly healed tattoo.”

This means the ink may not heal evenly, some areas may fade prematurely or even require extra touch-ups, all of which are cumbersome and add more to maintenance. This is why it is better to exercise caution.

Suppose you are about to hit arm day, and you have just gotten inked around the arms, when you start doing bicep curls, the constant movement, stretching, and rubbing of the skin can inadvertently affect how the ink heals and may even ruin the design itself, he added.

As per the tattoo artist, being careless with your workouts right after getting inked is one of the quickest ways to ruin fresh artwork. In fact, his warning is very sharp and straightforward, that just because the tattoo is permanent doesn't mean there will be no impact. He explained, "Tattoos should be treated very gently, especially in the initial, fresh stages. You cannot just damage your tattoo but also get an infection, especially from gyms, which are not very hygienic places to begin with.”

Tattoo artist Varun shared with us the non-negotiable, covering the essential Dos and Don'ts:

Do’s

Lighter exercises: Opt for lighter exercises which don’t put strain on your body, like light yoga. Putting pressure on the area which is tattooed is not a good idea. It might cause some damage.

Brisk walking: Walking would be the best option unless the tattoo is on the legs. If not, just walk around, burning calories while not putting any strain on the body.

Meditation: A good way to be mentally healthy while avoiding any complications with the tattoo.

Don’ts

Water sport: Have to be avoided at all costs because usually the water in water sports is not very clean and is also mixed with chemicals, so the stagnant water doesn’t smell. This might result in infection as well as irritation of the skin, which will also result in a badly healed tattoo.

This might result in infection as well as irritation of the skin, which will also result in a badly healed tattoo. Over-sweating: Over-sweating might also cause infections, as sweat is not clean and is a waste that comes out of your body when the body is put through strain. Getting overly sweaty should be avoided at all costs. In case light workouts need to be done, they should be done in a cool, controlled environment.

Stretching: Overstretching of the body, specifically in the areas where the fresh tattoo is, has to be avoided at all costs. The skin is already sensitive because of the fresh tattoo. If you put more strain on that area, it might cause damage to the area.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.