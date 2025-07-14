Gynaecologist says your gut health during pregnancy can affect your baby too! Here’s how

When it comes to pregnancy, people often talk about morning sickness and food cravings. But what about gut health? It is one of the most important body functions which quietly processes every bite the mom-to-be eats. Yet, it rarely makes it to the pregnancy checklist. According to a gynaecologist, the internal processes of the gut over those nine months can impact the course of a pregnancy and a baby’s development. Keep your gut health during pregnancy in check.(Adobe Stock)

"Digestion alone does not capture all functions of the gut. Numerous bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms create the gut microbiome as a singular unit. A microbiome is an active ecosystem that carries out food metabolism, nutrient absorption, immune system safeguarding, and even mood regulation. This entire community within the body shifts during pregnancy, impacting the immunity of the mother or even the first exposure of the child to bacterium," Dr Rashmi N, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kothanur, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots.

How is a mother's gut health and unborn baby connected

The gut health of a woman is critical for not only her well-being, but also her baby. "When a baby is born through normal delivery, they swallow some of their own mother's microorganisms as they pass down the birth canal. Microbes will influence how a child’s immune system evolves, how digestion processes will occur, and even the management of allergies for many years to come," explains the expert.

Messy gut health can also make the pregnancy tougher for an expectant mother. If her gut microbiome is low, she may experience difficulty in managing blood glucose, controlling weight, or metabolizing some nutrients. This increases the chances of developing gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and significant weight gain which also pose a risk to the child’s development.

How does gut health affect a pregnant woman?

Issues with the digestive system are one of the pregnancy symptoms a woman deals with because of hormonal changes. Specifically, progesterone, the hormone responsible for relaxing the uterus, will also relax the stomach muscles, leading to slower digestion. This eventually results in bloating, constipation, and gas. In addition, the growing baby will also cause the uterus to press against the stomach which results in heartburn and acidity.

"These issues can affect your diet, which makes it more difficult to get enough fortified nutrition, especially sources of calcium and iron which are so critical during pregnancy," says Dr Rashmi.

How to keep your gut healthy during pregnancy?

According to the expert, there is no need for rigid dieting, expensive supplements, or other changes. Making small adjustments to your regular routine will help. Here are some gut health tips:

1. Check to ensure you get enough fiber: Take 25 to 30 grams of fiber daily in your pregnancy diet. To make this target achievable, add apples and bananas, spinach and carrots, and also whole grains, lentils and beans. Fiber helps with providing ‘good’ bacteria to aid digestion.

2. Don't forget to add prebiotics: Prebiotics are certain fibers that feed some of the bacteria in your intestine. They are plentiful in garlic, onions, oats, asparagus and slightly green bananas.

4. Stay well-hydrated: Water gets your gut moving. Drink 2-3 liters a day—roughly 10 cups.

5. Watch processed food intake: Foods high in too much sugar, preservatives, and artificial additives will throw your gut microbiome off balance.

6. Exercise your body: Mild exercises such as walking, prenatal yoga, or swimming can stimulate gut health, soothe digestion, and lift your mood.

During pregnancy, plenty of rapid body changes occur, and supporting gut health becomes a necessity. Caring for your gut is, in a very real sense, caring for your baby before they even breathe their first breath.

How gut health is linked to mood

During a pregnancy, a woman is bombarded with information about hormones. But many don’t know that the majority of the body’s serotonin — a 'feel-good chemical' linked with mood, sleep, and even appetite, is produced in the gut.

"During pregnancy, mental state is under the magnifying glass and a healthy gut is likely to help with huge protective cover provided by the gut. Postpartum depression can also strike new mothers, and a healthy gut can help alleviate the risks," adds Dr Rashmi.