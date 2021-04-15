Happy birthday, Mandira Bedi: 3 times the Saaho actor gave us fitness goals

Against using botox and fillers, Mandira Bedi likes to keep it real and natural for as long as she can and this includes keeping the lines on her forehead which she said are the laugh lines that add to her personality. Ageing like fine wine, Mandira rang in her 49th birthday this Thursday with husband Raj Kaushal and kids Vir and Tara and here we are, taking fitness inspiration from 3 of her latest workout videos which show DDLJ's Preeti ditching her coy onscreen character to turn out to be a super fit celebrity.

Recently, Mandira shared a video where she can be seen working out by the pool. Donning a multi-coloured sports bra, teamed with a pair of shorts and a baseball cap to ace the athleisure look for the exercise session, Mandira performed a set of backward lunges followed by skipping a rope by the poolside.

She then went on to do a variation of squats that included stretching a band overhead to train her arm muscles, a set of jumping jacks, reverse push-ups and jumping squats. Mandira captioned the video, “Make everyday count. Make every day a #lovelyday Good health, peace and happiness to you. May we tide over these times with kindness, compassion and love #bougainvilla (sic).”

Our favourite workout video is of Mandira exercising in a bikini in the backdrop of a bathtub on the 161st day of her “365 days of exercise” challenge. Performing a nice mix of lunge kicks, glute bridges and tricep dips, Mandira nailed “a decent sweaty calorie burn” and we are in awe.

In another fitness video, Mandira is seen sweating it out inside her hotel room with 5 minutes of squats (regular and sumo), 4 minutes of jumping jacks, 3 minutes of reverse curls, 2 minutes of superman and 1 minute of performing plank exercises and that is all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. Mandira revealed that the entire circuit was performed four times without any breaks in between to nail “60 sweaty minutes of pure workout! (sic).”





We don’t know how she does it but Saaho actor Mandira Bedi seems to ace motherhood, fitness goals, sartorial elegance and career expectations all together while shattering several stereotypes. The diva is hailed in the industry for striking a balance between personal and work life and we can’t help but swoon over her as we take inspirational notes.

Mandira is often seen encouraging her 1.4 million followers on Instagram to believe in themselves and their capabilities instead of focusing on societal beliefs and norms. Her social media handle is rid with handwritten positive notes, fitness tips, workout videos and exotic travel pictures.

Here’s wishing the Shanti-fame star a fiery year ahead where she continues to be a trailblazer!

