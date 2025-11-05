Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Inside the cricketer’s disciplined fitness and diet routine that keep him in top shape at 37

Virat Kohli is ringing in his 37th birthday today, and the ace cricketer’s physique continues to leave fans in awe. With a disciplined workout routine and a strict diet, Kohli seems to have found the perfect formula for staying fit, strong, and looking ageless. Here’s a closer look at the habits that keep him in top shape. (Also read: Fitness coach shares a ‘life-changing exercise’ for people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond ) Kohli emphasises the importance of diet in fitness, stating that 90% of his meals are steamed or boiled.

What does Virat Kohli’s fitness routine look like

“When you begin your fitness journey, you experiment with everything, vitamins, extra hydration, proteins, until you figure out what truly works for you. That’s when you find the right balance,” Virat explained in an interview with Star Sports.

He pointed out that diet plays a far more crucial role than hours spent in the gym. “The biggest challenge I’ve faced with fitness is food. You can push yourself physically, but eating right is a mental game. Your taste buds and cravings can either help or hinder your progress,” he said. On his commitment to following a strict diet, he added, “I can eat the same meals three times a day for six months without any issues.”

A look at his diet and eating habits

He added, “Around 90% of my food is steamed or boiled, with just salt, pepper, and lime. I’m not someone who chases taste, I focus on what’s right for my body. I enjoy salads with a little dressing and pan-grilled dishes with some olive oil. I avoid curries, but I do eat dal, and as a Punjabi, I can’t skip rajma and lobhiya.”

Back in 2018, Virat faced a health scare when he experienced severe acidity and elevated uric acid levels. Doctors also found calcium depletion in his bones, which affected his overall comfort. It was during this time that he decided to give up meat and switch to a vegetarian diet.

Kohli avoids curries, fried foods, and dishes loaded with masalas. However, he is not a strict vegan, he revealed in an interview with Curly Tales that he still includes some dairy products in his diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.