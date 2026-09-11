Have high blood pressure? Cardiovascular surgeon says these 3 lifestyle changes can help lower your numbers

High blood pressure is one of the most modifiable risk factors for heart disease. Simple lifestyle changes involving diet, exercise and weight management can help improve blood pressure levels. In a September 10 Instagram video, US board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London explained three important lifestyle changes that can help lower high blood pressure and improve heart health. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks )

1. Focus on a heart-healthy diet

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“High blood pressure is one of the most modifiable cardiac risk factors we have, and over half of Americans are affected,” Dr London said.

He recommended focusing on fruits, vegetables and lean meats, while limiting foods that are high in sodium and ultra-processed foods. Excessive sodium intake can contribute to higher blood pressure, making a balanced, minimally processed diet an important part of blood pressure management.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity can also benefit cardiovascular health. According to Dr London, exercise can improve cardiovascular efficiency, helping the heart work more effectively with each beat. Even consistent, moderate physical activity can be a useful part of a broader strategy to manage blood pressure.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

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{{^usCountry}} Weight management is another important lifestyle factor. Dr London explained that weight loss can decrease the tissue demand placed on the heart, potentially making it easier for the cardiovascular system to function efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weight management is another important lifestyle factor. Dr London explained that weight loss can decrease the tissue demand placed on the heart, potentially making it easier for the cardiovascular system to function efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

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For people who are overweight, gradual and sustainable weight loss, combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, can support better overall heart health.

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4. Don’t ignore signs of sleep apnoea

Dr London also highlighted the connection between sleep and difficult-to-control blood pressure. “If you snore, you wake up tired, or you wake up breathless in the middle of the night, you might need a workup for sleep apnea,” he said.

Sleep apnoea is a common condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. It can contribute to elevated blood pressure and may be one reason blood pressure remains difficult to control despite lifestyle changes.

5. Medication is not a failure

Lifestyle changes can make a significant difference, but they may not always be enough. “If you do all these things and your numbers still aren’t optimal, medications may be an option, and medications are not a failure,” Dr London said.

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He pointed out that genetics and arterial stiffening can also influence blood pressure, meaning some people may need medication even when they follow a healthy lifestyle.

6. Keep track of your blood pressure

Dr London also encouraged people to check their blood pressure at home and keep track of their readings. He referred to 120/80 mmHg as the optimal blood pressure level based on the SPRINT trial. However, individual blood pressure targets can vary depending on a person’s health and risk factors, so readings should be discussed with a healthcare professional when necessary.

Dr Jeremy London, MD, is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in cardiac surgery, based in Savannah, Georgia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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