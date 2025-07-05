Having a C-section? Gynaecologist shares 10 truths to know: 'You don't feel pain, but you do feel a lot’

C-section delivery follows a surgical procedure for childbirth. Unlike vaginal delivery, C-section is done by making incisions in the mother’s abdomen and uterus. However, often people are confused about what to expect and how to go about a C-section. Also read | C-section vs. vaginal birth: Medical indications and myths; doctor explains Here's all that you need to know about C-section delivery.(Shutterstock)

Dr Suguna Deepti Kapila, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, shared an Instagram post on June 18 explaining what to expect in a C-section and the truths that one must know before opting for it. “10 truths no one really prepares you for a C-section,” she wrote.

Here's what the gynaecologist had to say:

1. Even with a planned C-section, labour might surprise you.

Your body doesn't follow a script; contractions or your water breaking might happen before your scheduled date. Keep your hospital bag packed and ready to go.

2. You don’t feel pain, but you do feel a lot.

There’s pressure, pulling, and shifting inside you. You’re numb, but totally aware. It’s a strange mix of calm and chaos.

3. The operating room is far from cosy.

Think bright lights, cold air, and a team of medical staff. Not the serene, candle-lit moment you might have visualised.

4. The spinal block kicks in quickly, and it might make you tremble.

The body shakes, and sudden nausea happens. You’re strong, even when you feel fragile.

5. You’ll have a catheter in, and you probably won’t notice.

You’ll be peeing in a bag for hours. Removing it? It doesn’t hurt, but it feels odd.

6. You’ll be alone in the operating room for a few minutes.

Your partner waits outside until the anaesthesia is in. Those minutes can feel endless. You’ll be scared, and that’s okay. You’re doing great.

7. You might not hear your baby cry right away.

It’s terrifying, but it doesn’t always mean something is wrong. Some babies need suction or help before that first cry. It’s okay. They’re okay.

8. Skin-to-skin isn’t always instant.

Depending on your baby's health and yours, that golden first cuddle may take a little time, but it will come.

9. The first 24 hours are tough.

Fresh scar, numb legs, zero mobility, and emotional overload. You’re expected to feed, bond, and smile. Give yourself grace. This is healing.

10. C-section birth is still a birth.

Still sacred. Still raw. Still fierce. You were sliced open to bring life into this world. There’s nothing stronger than that.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.