Health benefits of tadgolas

One might have come across carts of brown shelled fruits being sold at their local bazaar. Not to be confused with coconuts, these translucent fruits grow in groups of three and burst with liquid when you bite into them. Called ice apples or tadgolas in Marathi, it is the fruit of the palm tree and are found along the coast in Maharashtra. The fruit forms if the tree is not tapped to collect the liquid, it produces what is known as neera. This milky white palm wine is sweet-tasting, nutritious and refreshing. However, as the day turns to night, it ferments, becoming sour, and is locally consumed as an alcoholic beverage known as toddy.

A plate of tadgolas

Tadgolas have dietary fibre and is low in calories. It is a perfect blend of minerals and sugars that is good for the body, especially in the heat. These jelly- like fruits are rich in vitamin C, which strengthens and supports the cellular functions of the immune system and is beneficial for your skin and hair, advises Neha Bhatia, senior clinical dietician, Shalby Hospitals.

Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital says, “This unassuming fruit helps maintain fluid and electrolyte balance as it is jam-packed with sodium and potassium, and will always keep you hydrated. Potassium is also beneficial for protecting the liver from damage and helps to eliminate toxins from the body and promote liver health.”

Another health benefit of this frosty fruit is that it improves the quality of breast milk in new mothers.

As it is high in fibre, tadgolas can also be used to cure stomach ailments and digestive problems like constipation, bloating, and nausea. If you are suffering from skin rashes, applying the flesh of this fruit to the affected areas can relieve irritability and help soothe the skin.