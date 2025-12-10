Health coach reveals why clove tea is the perfect comfort drink you need when cough and cold irritate your throat

When cold weather hits or a sudden irritation makes your throat feel scratchy, make clove tea your best friend. It’s one of those simple kitchen staples that has travelled through centuries and cultures, still managing to offer steady comfort when a cough begins to bother you. Its fragrant aroma also hits the right notes to offer a sense of calm. A calming cup of clove tea that supports easier breathing and gentler throat relief. (Adobe Stock )

Dr Prarthana Shah, MBBS, MSc, Integrative Health Coach, calls clove tea a “warm guardian” because it does a lot more than you expect from a tiny spice. It soothes the throat, eases discomfort, and offers gentle support during early cold symptoms.

Benefits of clove tea

Cloves (laung) may be tiny, but they are pharmacologically rich. Their key compound, eugenol, has been extensively studied for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and mild analgesic properties. Dr Shah explains to Health Shots, how these properties work together to support throat comfort and ease a persistent cough.

1. Anti-inflammatory action to reduce the raw sensation

Eugenol helps calm the irritated throat lining, easing the scratchy, swollen feeling that often worsens with swallowing.

2. Natural analgesic (mild numbing for quick pain relief)

Cloves provide a gentle numbing effect, offering short-term relief from soreness without relying on strong medication.

3. Antimicrobial support (inhibiting bacteria and viruses)

Research indicates that clove compounds can inhibit the growth of certain microbes, thereby supporting your body’s natural recovery process during throat infections.

4. Expectorant benefits (loosening mucus)

Clove tea can help soften and loosen mucus, which makes coughs feel less persistent over time.

Healing effects of clove tea

Clove tea complements a calm, supportive wellness routine well. As the doctor explains, “What I love about clove tea is that it aligns beautifully with a non-restrictive healing approach.” It is caffeine-free and easy on the stomach, requires only a simple preparation method, and offers comfort that supports immunity without placing extra strain on the body.

How to make clove tea at home

Clove tea is as easy to make as any other form of tea. Dr Shah outlines a simple method to make clove tea at home:

Step 1: Lightly crush 3–4 cloves.

Step 2: Simmer them in 1.5 cups of water for 5–7 minutes.

Step 3 (Optional boost): Add ginger or cinnamon for an extra warm flavour.

Step 4: Strain, pour, and sip slowly.

Bonus Tip for Throat Relief:

“For extra throat comfort, add a teaspoon of honey once the tea cools slightly—it boosts antimicrobial support and coats the throat beautifully.”

Precaution tips for clove tea

People generally tolerate clove tea well, but certain groups should be careful. Individuals with acid reflux may notice heightened discomfort, and anyone with bleeding concerns or using blood-thinning medicines should limit intake because cloves can influence clotting. Pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to use it only in small amounts and preferably with medical guidance. As with any home remedy, moderate use is key, and it’s best to check with a practitioner if you have ongoing health issues or take regular medication.

FAQs: Clove tea for cough and cold

Can clove tea help reduce throat discomfort?

Yes, its natural compounds help calm irritation and offer mild pain relief.

Is clove tea safe to drink during a cold?

Most people can use it safely in moderation for throat comfort and cough support.

How many times a day can I drink clove tea?

Drinking 1–2 cups is generally enough for soothing relief.

Who should be careful with clove tea?

People with acid reflux, bleeding issues, or those on blood thinners should check with a doctor first.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)