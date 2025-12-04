Rakul Preet Singh has these 6 morning drinks daily before breakfast: 'Best anti-inflammatory thing you can ever have...'

Rakul Preet Singh has shared the secrets behind her health and fitness, revealing a meticulous, Ayurveda-inspired morning routine. In an interview with Humans of Bombay on December 2, the actor detailed her six-step water sequence and swore by the power of traditional Indian ingredients. Also read | Apollo Hospital gynaecologist shares 5 morning drinks to help support hormone balance: Flaxseed-chia water and more Kalonji, or black cumin seed, is a staple in Ayurveda, and Rakul Preet Singh swears by it. (Instagram/ rakulpreet and pic on right made using Gemini AI)

Rakul Preet Singh's 6-step morning water routine

Asked about essential superfoods for one's diet, Rakul Preet Singh endorsed ancient Indian remedies, highlighting their long-standing benefits. The actor said: “I am a very strong believer in Ayurveda. Now people are into moringa, which is drumsticks, an Indian food that has been there for ages. Even turmeric (haldi). Kalonji, or black cumin seed, is the best anti-inflammatory thing that you can ever have. Like I do kalonji in the morning, I do turmeric water in the morning. Then sauf (fennel) water. So it's like plain water, then celtic salt water (made by adding a pinch of salt to water), then saunf water, then turmeric water, and then my ghee coffee.”

'I can eat the same food every day'

Rakul Preet outlined her specific, consecutive morning routine focused on hydration and internal cleansing, involving a six-step process, although she admitted to occasionally alternating the middle steps. After her intensive hydration routine, Rakul Preet said she heads straight for her workout. Following the exercise, she keeps her breakfast simple, prioritising protein. The actor added that her diet was consistent and simple, with home-cooked Indian meals throughout the day.

Rakul Preet said, “I have a six-step water routine, but I also alternate when I can't. Then, I alternate between saunf water and turmeric water. The first glass is normal water, followed by sipping, then celtic salt water, and then one more saunf pani or something, and finally my ghee coffee. And then I work out on that, and then I have my breakfast. Breakfast is eggs. I love eggs, I can't live without eggs. So eggs and a gluten-free toast or egg and poha. I love poha. I can eat the same food every day. Give me a sabzi, dal, chicken, fish with rice or roti, and simple eggs for breakfast and a repeat of lunch for dinner – and I am good with that.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.