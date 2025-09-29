Hepatologist calls Chyavanprash 'dangerous', shares real reason it can harm you: Risks include cancer, liver disease

Chyawanprash is a traditional Ayurvedic supplement rich in antioxidants and vitamins that is believed to help boost the immune system and fight infections. However, its high sugar content may not be suitable for everyone, which can be problematic for people with diabetes. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips has highlighted this and other dangers associated with Chyavanprash. Also read | Hepatologist reveals ‘most dangerous Ayurveda herb for your liver’ Hepatologist says traditional 'immune-boosting' Chyavanprash may not be as good for you as you think. Here is why. (Freepik)

Is Chyawanprash safe?

The hepatologist, known as The Liver Doc on social media, took to Instagram on March 9 to discuss 'dangerous' Chyavanprash and question its traditional reputation as an immune booster. He wrote in his caption, “Chyavanprash, the ancient, traditional immune-boosting Ayurvedic supplement, may not be as good for you as you think. Here is why.” He titled his post: ‘Chyavanprash can harm you. Here is how'.

Dr Philips said, “I'm sure as a child, you would have had a lot of Chyavanprash, and as an adult and a parent, you would be giving a lot of Chyavanprash to your kids, thinking that this traditional Ayurvedic herbal formulation is actually going to help your children fight infections better and improve their immunity.”

No significant reduction in infections

In the video he posted, Dr Philips referred to a study suggesting that Chyavanprash did not significantly reduce infection rates or inflammation markers in participants. “But let me show you a study conducted by Ayurvedic practitioners in India. They divided two groups of people. One received Chyavanprash, and one did not. The people who received Chyavanprash versus the people who did not had similar rates of infections and inflammatory markers, which means that Chyavanprash did not prevent infections or improve immunity,” he said.

Can cause hyper-IGG syndrome

He added that the supplement caused a statistically significant rise in blood IGG levels, suggesting that the various herbs in the complex formulation may persistently stimulate the immune system. This hyper-stimulation could potentially lead to hyper-IGG syndrome, which is linked to an increased risk of autoimmune disorders, certain cancers, and chronic liver diseases.

Dr Philips said, “But look at this red arrow here (pointed to the screenshot of the study), it actually showed that in those who consume Chyavanprash, there was a statistically significant rise in the IGG levels in blood. So I'll come to what IGG is, but know that Chyavanprash is a very complex formulation, which has multiple herbs in it and a lot of these herbs have immune-stimulating properties, which means that your immune system gets highly stimulated – persistently erratically and haphazardly – in the presence of these herbs.”

He added, “Now what happens because of that – people develop something known as hyper IGG syndrome, which can predispose the person to various autoimmune disorders such as lupus and arthritis, certain cancers like multiple myeloma and chronic liver diseases, especially autoimmune liver disease, and potentially increase the risk of infections.”

High sugar levels

Dr Philips cautioned that Chyavanprash lacks safety and effectiveness data, and contains high amounts of sugar. He also warned that 'natural' does not equate to 'safe'.

“So, having Chyavanprash with a very high IGG is not actually a good thing. So, imagine you have autoimmune disorders or certain cancer. In adulthood, was it because of the high Chyavanprash intake during your childhood, or what guarantee do you have that your child will not develop autoimmune hepatitis, autoimmune liver disease or other autoimmune diseases or cancers because of the Chyavanprash use in childhood when they reach adulthood? We have no debt of safety or effectiveness in this context. But also know that Chyavanprash has a lot of sugar in it, which is obviously not good for your kid and is not natural.” Dr Philips concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.