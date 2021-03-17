IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat

A team of sports nutritionists recently suggested that females who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise, in comparison to men.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Somerset
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST

The findings of a recent study by a team of sports nutritionists suggested that females who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise, in comparison to men. The research, comprising two new studies from academics led by the University of Bath's Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism, analysed the factors that most influenced individuals' capacity to burn body fat when undertaking endurance sports.

How the body burns fat is important to all of us for good metabolic health, insulin sensitivity and in reducing the risk of developing Type II diabetes. But, for endurance sport competitions, such as running or cycling, how the body burns fat can make the difference between success and failure.

Previous research from the same team has shown how, for endurance athletes competing in distance events, the body's carbohydrate stores replenish quickly when exercising. This means that an athlete's ability to tap into their fat reserves to fuel them on becomes essential to their performance.

The first study, published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Medicine, involved 73 healthy adults aged 19-63 (41 men; 32 women). It tested the lifestyle and biological factors for optimal fat burning by asking participants to take part in a cycling fitness test and measuring key indicators.

Their results found that females and those who were physically fitter, right across the age ranges, burnt fat more efficiently when exercising.

The second related paper, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, took this stage further to explore what molecular factors in our muscles and fat tissue determine how fat is burnt. This experiment involved the researchers taking fat and muscle biopsies from participants to analyse how differences in the proteins in fat and muscle tissue might affect their ability to burn fat.

It found that the proteins in muscle that are involved in breaking down stored fat into the smaller fatty acids, and proteins involved in transporting those fatty acids into the mitochondria in muscle (the powerhouse of the cells) consistently correlated with a greater ability to burn fat. The molecular factors explored did not explain why females burned more fat than males, however.

Lead author on both papers, Ollie Chrzanowski-Smith from the University of Bath explained, "Our study found that females typically have a greater reliance upon fat as a fuel source during exercise than males. Understanding the mechanisms behind these sex differences in fuel use may help explain why being female seems to confer a metabolic advantage for insulin sensitivity, an important marker of metabolic health."

The researchers noted that the ability to burn fat as a fuel appears to protect against future weight gain, ensuring good weight management. However, they caution that the body's ability to burn fat should not be equated with an ability to lose weight. Losing weight is primarily produced by an energy deficit (ie. consuming fewer calories than we expend). For weight loss, in particular where individuals might be overweight, they stress the importance of diet and exercise.

Dr Javier Gonzalez, also from the University of Bath's Department for Health, added, "Weight management is mainly about energy balance, so to lose weight we need to eat fewer calories than we expend through our resting metabolism and physical activity. However, people with a higher ability to burn fat as a fuel seem to be somewhat protected against future weight gain, which might be related to how fat burning affects food intake and energy expenditure.

"Ultimately, a greater capacity to burn fat as a fuel has potential benefits for endurance athletes, by delaying the timepoint when they run out of precious carbohydrate stores," added Gonzalez.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat

ANI, Somerset
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
A team of sports nutritionists recently suggested that females who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise, in comparison to men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
health

Moderna starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on young children, infants

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Moderna has begun testing its Covid-19 vaccine on children and infants between the ages of six months and 12 years old in a study, as the pharmaceutical company seeks to expand approval for its vaccine to children, the company said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
health

Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A new study identifies the assets and risks of ethnic diverse youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra gives fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and that is all the motivation we need to go out on our daily walk in the hope of spotting him hanging upside down on gymnastic rings from a tree. Read benefits of the exercise here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Age with grace, not in haste
Age with grace, not in haste
health

Age with grace, not in haste

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Skin and hair are a mirror to what’s going on inside, and the impact of the surroundings one is exposed to. Changing climatic conditions, the degrading quality of produce, and even poor dietary habits, affect the way we look and feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Looking to get some fast, intense cardio benefits? Learn from Bhagyashree as she shows a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly with stability ball knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health

ANI, Michigan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Forty-six per cent of parents say their teen has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a new poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how exercise during pregnancy saves kids from health problems as adults

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Exercising during pregnancy may let women significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life, new research suggests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh gets full body workout done right with kickboxing and we too are inspired to land a few kicks and pack a few punches on our Tuesday blues | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
health

Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Study claims that the protective membrane around tumours may be a good target for therapies to prevent metastasis. Here's how
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Let fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora’s video on ‘drill to achieve a Tripod Headstand’ be enough workout motivation for you to hit the grind this Tuesday | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
health

Study reveals beta-blockers not likely to cause depression

ANI, Dallas [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Beta-blockers (medications that reduce your blood pressure) treat various cardiovascular diseases and were not more likely to cause depression compared to other similar treatments, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of early death for men 60 per cent higher than for women, study finds

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Men aged 50 years and above may have a significantly higher risk of death than women of the same age group, partly due heavier rates of smoking and heart disease in men, according to a large study of people in 28 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP