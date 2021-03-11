Hina Khan is like a ninja in the gym, shares Pilates and cardio session snippets

Giving us workout motivation today is Hina Khan. The actor who is known for her intense workout sessions keeps posting snippets from her gym and inspiring us to exercise. Be it cardio on a treadmill, upper body workout or Pilates, the actor is a champion at everything. No no, we are not just saying this. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

Recently, the actor shared an image of herself dressed in an aqua blue polka dot co-ord set. Hina was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a halter-neck sports bra teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. She completed her Pilates look with a pair of black socks and tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face. The image shows Hina balancing herself on a Pilates machine using only her hands. This exercise is great for arms and shoulders.

The actor shared the mind blowing image on Instagram with the caption, "What if I fall? Oh, But my Darling, What if you FLY.. #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #PilatesGirls #BodyBalance #WorkOutInStyle (sic)."

That was not all, her stories also had glimpses from the other workout sessions that the actor went for. The first clip showed Hina running on a treadmill and she flaunted the screen of the machine showcasing the number of kilometers that she ran and the calories she burned. The actor even posted her after workout glow with fans.

Hina Khan shares glimpse from gym session(Instagram/realhinakhan )

Hina Khan posts after-workout selfie(Instagram/realhinakhan )

After her cardio, Hina went for an upper-body session and did a shoulder and arms workout. We are in awe of the fitness enthusiast.

Hina Khan during upper body work out(Instagram/realhinakhan )

Even during the lockdown, Hina made it a point to share some of her at-home fitness routines and help fans with no-equipment workouts.

She is truly an inspiration for many of us.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter