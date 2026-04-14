How did Artemis II crew work out in space in zero gravity? Video of astronaut Victor Glover will blow your mind

Researchers have found that microgravity can lead to muscle atrophy and bone loss, which can be largely mitigated through regular exercise. However, spatial limitations leave so much room for a proper workout . To deal with this problem, scientists came up with the ingenious solution of a contraption to keep the crew fit and healthy: a flywheel device.

The Orion spacecraft, which took the team on the mission, isn’t exactly roomy on the inside. The capsule, which has been hosting the crew of four, measures just 16.5 feet across and has a habitable volume of 330 cubic feet. And the astronauts found an ingenious way to fit their workout routine into this cramped space.

Now, a new video of Victor Glover is doing the rounds online and gives a peek into how astronauts manage to work out in space. Also Read | 7 signs your bloating is actually a medical emergency waiting to happen; surgeon warns about 'bloating that feels rough’

The Artemis II spacecraft returned safely to Earth after a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years. The crew included NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

On April 4, Space.com shared a video of astronaut Victor Glover working out on Facebook with the caption, “Victor Glover shows how the Artemis 2 astronauts exercise and bathe in the Orion spacecraft as they travel to the moon.”

How does the flywheel work? Per Space.com, during his exercise timeline for the day on the flywheel device, the astronaut performed resistance training. They explained that the flywheel device is a small piece of equipment attached directly below the side hatch of the Orion spacecraft. It is a cable-based device that allows one to perform both aerobic and resistance training.

“Victor Glover is in his timeline to exercise for the day on the flywheel device. This is a small device installed directly below the side hatch. So, if you look above where his feet are, that is the side hatch of Orion. The flywheel is a cable-based device, so you can use it for either aerobic exercises like rowing or resistance workouts like squats and deadlifts. And today, Glover is timelined to do resistive workouts,” the video explained.

Meanwhile, according to NASA, the flywheel weighs only 30 pounds, and each crew member uses the device for a total of 30 minutes per day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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