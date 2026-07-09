Exercise is considered one of the best ways to maintain health and there is no doubt about it. While there is a lot of conversation about the benefits of exercise and types of exercise, there is hardly anyone talking about how much exercise. Hyderabad Neurologist, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, took to X on July 8, 2026, to share how much exercise is enough for good health. He discusses the amount of exercise needed to maximise the health-related benefits and the science behind this.

How much exercise is enough for good health. (Unsplash)

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Importance of physical activity

Dr Sudhir highlighted that the biggest health gain comes from doing something instead of nothing. A sedentary person who starts walking 10–15 minutes daily experiences a dramatic reduction in risk. He emphasised that the first few minutes of activity provide the largest health return. Going from 0 to 30 minutes is far more beneficial than going from 90 to 120 minutes.

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Walking

{{^usCountry}} If you are someone who prefers walking, then even 10 minutes per day is worthwhile. However, ideally you should walk for 30–60 minutes everyday, or 150–300 minutes every week. According to Dr Sudhir, brisk walking is preferable, and you should aim for approximately 100–130 steps per minute (about 5 - 6.5 km per hour). Daily step count {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are someone who prefers walking, then even 10 minutes per day is worthwhile. However, ideally you should walk for 30–60 minutes everyday, or 150–300 minutes every week. According to Dr Sudhir, brisk walking is preferable, and you should aim for approximately 100–130 steps per minute (about 5 - 6.5 km per hour). Daily step count {{/usCountry}}

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“The hype for 10,000 steps per day is not scientific,” said Dr Sudhir. He highlighted that benefits begin around 2,500–3,000 steps per day and continue increasing progressively. According to him, health benefits continue until approximately 7,000–9,000 steps per day. For older adults, the plateau often begins around 6,000–8,000 steps per day. Walking beyond 10,000–12,000 steps is fine if enjoyable, but the additional longevity benefit becomes relatively small.

The hype for 10,000 steps per day is not scientific.

Running

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Running is incredibly time-efficient; just 5–10 minutes per day reduces mortality compared with not running. According to Dr Sudhir, for most recreational runners, running for 20–45 minutes per run on 3–5 days per week provides excellent health benefits. Weekly mileage of 20–40 km per week is an excellent target for long-term health.

Is running always better?

According to Dr Sudhir, running isn’t always necessary and better. Health benefits continue beyond 40 km per week, but the improvement in longevity becomes progressively smaller. Very high mileage (>80–100 km per week) is appropriate mainly for competitive runners. For recreational runners, it also increases injury risk, overtraining, fatigue, and atrial fibrillation risk in susceptible individuals, without proportionately greater health benefits. Dr Sudhir highlighted that you don't have to run fast. Moderate-intensity running provides most health benefits. Running comfortably enough to hold short conversations is adequate. Elite speed is unnecessary for longevity.

Cycling

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If you are considering cycling, aim for 150–300 minutes per week of moderate cycling, or 75–150 minutes per week of vigorous cycling. Cycling to work also reduces cardiovascular disease and mortality.

Strength training

“Strength training independently reduces mortality, diabetes, falls, osteoporosis, frailty, and disability,” highlighted Dr Sudhir. You should aim for 2–3 sessions per week, and each session should be of 30–60 minutes. Target all major muscle groups, and the total weekly duration should be approximately 60–150 minutes.

Strength training independently reduces mortality, diabetes, falls, osteoporosis, frailty, and disability,

Can you do too much strength training?

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Interestingly, very long weekly durations (>3–4 hours per week) have not consistently shown additional longevity benefits. Some studies even suggest a slight U-shaped relationship. Dr Sudhir highlighted that quality matters more than endless gym hours. He advises focusing on progressive overload and adequate recovery, rather than marathon gym sessions.

Recovery is important

Exercise improves health, but recovery allows adaptation. Sleep, nutrition, rest days, and stress management are all part of the training plan. Fitness grows during recovery, not during the workout itself.

More about Dr Sudhir Kumar

Dr Sudhir Kumar is a Hyderabad based Neurologist from Apollo Hospitals. He runs his own you tube channel and X profile where he shares health information. He is a highly experienced neurologist, with an impressive 26 years of expertise in the field. He is a dedicated healthcare professional who has earned extensive qualifications, including an MBBS, MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.