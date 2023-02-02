How to deal with impostor syndrome

Have you ever felt like a fraud in your own life? Like you don't deserve the success and recognition that's come your way? If so, you're not alone. Impostor syndrome is a common feeling among high-achievers, and it's estimated that 70% of people will experience it at some point in their lives. The crushing weight of self-doubt and insecurity can be overwhelming, but the good news is that it's treatable.

At its core, impostor syndrome is a psychological phenomenon that leads individuals to question their abilities, skills, and accomplishments. Despite external evidence of their success, those affected by impostor syndrome persistently feel like they're just lucky or that their success is temporary, waiting to be exposed for the fraud they believe they are. This can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, and even paralysis, preventing individuals from reaching their full potential. (Also read: Luxury purchases may fuel impostor syndrome among buyers. Here’s why )

Here are some points to help deal with impostor syndrome:

1. Identify the triggers: It's crucial to understand what triggers your feelings of impostor syndrome. This could be a new project, a promotion, or a significant life event. Once you know what triggers these feelings, you can work on developing strategies to cope with them.

2. Reframe your thinking: Instead of focusing on what you don't know, focus on what you do know. Remind yourself of your accomplishments and the hard work you put in to get where you are. Also, remember that everyone makes mistakes and no one knows everything.

3. Seek support: Talk to friends, family, or a therapist about your feelings of impostor syndrome. They can provide encouragement and support, and help you see things from a different perspective.

4. Practice self-care: Take care of yourself both physically and emotionally. Get enough sleep, eat healthy, and engage in physical activity. Also, make time for activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as reading, watching a movie, or spending time with loved ones.

5. Embrace failure: Recognize that failure is a normal and necessary part of the learning process. Don't let fear of failure prevent you from trying new things. Instead, see failure as an opportunity to grow and learn.

6. Reframe your language: Be mindful of the language you use to describe your accomplishments. Instead of downplaying them, focus on the effort and hard work you put in.

7. Surround yourself with positivity: Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you, and avoid those who bring you down. Seek out role models who have overcome similar challenges, and use their stories as inspiration.

8. Embrace your uniqueness: Remind yourself that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for success. Your experiences, skills, and abilities are unique and valuable. Embrace your individuality, and don't compare yourself to others.

9. Seek professional help: If you are struggling with impostor syndrome and it is impacting your daily life, it may be helpful to seek professional help. A therapist can help you work through your thoughts and feelings, and develop effective coping strategies.

