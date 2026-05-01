How to know if your protein powder is genuine? Nutritionist shares 4 ways you can check

Protein powders have gained a non-negligible place in everyday routines, acting as a supplement to increase protein intake and help build muscle mass. They are now everywhere, from online listings to offline shelves. But with so many choices, confusion is inevitable, especially when it comes to selecting the right one.ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares how vegetarians can include 25 to 30 gram of protein in breakfast without meat or protein powder

Find out how you can avoid fake protein powder. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock )

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Shalini Sudhakara, a nutritionist who frequently shares insights on health and wellness, in an April 30 Instagram post, addressed the common problem of protein powders, noting that if they are not chosen carefully, fake and adulterated ones may be counterproductive to your health.

She disclosed an easy guide on how to identify genuine protein powder.

1. Check the ingredient list

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{{^usCountry}} Don't go by the fancy branding. You need to turn it over and take a closer look at the ingredient list, Shalini also asserted, calling it ‘the most important.’ Otherwise, if you do not scrutinise the ingredient list, which is foundational to your choice, you may be misled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Don't go by the fancy branding. You need to turn it over and take a closer look at the ingredient list, Shalini also asserted, calling it ‘the most important.’ Otherwise, if you do not scrutinise the ingredient list, which is foundational to your choice, you may be misled. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what Shalini asked to look for: “It should be made up of whey protein isolate or whey protein concentrate or whey protein hydrolysate or a combination of these three things. If it is a plant protein powder, 100 per cent of its protein source should be either from tea, soy or brown rice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what Shalini asked to look for: “It should be made up of whey protein isolate or whey protein concentrate or whey protein hydrolysate or a combination of these three things. If it is a plant protein powder, 100 per cent of its protein source should be either from tea, soy or brown rice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These are markers of a genuine protein powder. If the ingredient list is vague, then it is likely dubious and might be a low-quality product. The efficiency is also low, and they might not hold up to their nutritional promises. 2. Clear protein labelling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are markers of a genuine protein powder. If the ingredient list is vague, then it is likely dubious and might be a low-quality product. The efficiency is also low, and they might not hold up to their nutritional promises. 2. Clear protein labelling {{/usCountry}}

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Next, the clarity of the protein label is also instrumental in identifying how authentic it really is. The nutritionist outlined these markers that indicate a clean protein label: pea protein, casein protein, whey hydrolysate, soy protein isolate, brown rice protein, whey protein isolate, and whey protein concentrate.If your label says protein powder, protein blend or muscle formula, then the nutritionist cautioned that it may be just a health drink, and not a pure protein powder.So, if a protein avoids specifying its protein type and mentions generic things, it is not a pure protein supplement and may be mixed with other components, which substantially reduces its effectiveness for muscle recovery or daily protein goals.

3. Protein per scoop

The next indicator is protein per scoop, which is how much protein you are actually getting per serving. The nutritionist differentiates between the protein per scoop of genuine and inauthentic protein powder.

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“A good protein powder gives you anywhere between twenty-four grams to 30 grams of protein per scoop. If it is anything less than that, it is adulterated and not pure powder,” Shalini explained.

4. Watch out for red flags in the ingredient list

Further continuing to decode the ingredient list, there are some obvious warning signs you need to be able to spot, as they may indicate that your protein powder is of low quality. The nutritionist warned about ingredients like maltodextrin, dextrose, corn syrup solids, excessive artificial flavours, and added sugars. This means the product is not purely protein-focused but is instead geared more towards improving taste, texture, or shelf life, thereby moving away from its primary purpose and diluting its nutritional quality.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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