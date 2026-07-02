How to know if your thyroid is out of balance? Endocrinologist reveals signs to spot hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism

The thyroid gland releases thyroid hormones, and most of its functions revolve around metabolism, making it very vital for your well-being. Now, this gland releases insufficient hormones, known as underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism, or the opposite can also happen when the gland releases excess hormones, which is overactive thyroid or hyperthyroidism.

The thyroid is a gland that’s located in the front of the neck below the larynx (Picture credit:Adobe stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If left unaddressed, the effects can be felt across the body, from sudden weight changes to mood swings. But these signs are often overlooked and sometimes confused with stress or lifestyle-related concerns. But the signs you observe may indicate either an underactive thyroid or an overactive thyroid. Though both conditions affect the same gland, they show up in different ways, which means the symptoms are different. And for diagnosis, understanding the symptoms is critical.

ALSO READ: Thyroid-friendly morning routine: Dietician shares what to eat, what to avoid and when to take medicine

How can you tell the difference? Dr Uday Phadke, director of endocrinology and diabetes at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, shared with HT Lifestyle the main differences between the two.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But before we break down the two thyroid disorders, let's understand the basic functions of the gland in detail and why any form of imbalance, both over and under, may be detrimental to your health. The endocrinologist resolved this doubt as he explained, “The thyroid gland is responsible for playing an essential role in controlling metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, cardiac activity, and hormonal balance. Imbalance in any level of thyroid hormones in the blood could lead to a wide range of disorders throughout the entire body system.” Hypothyroidism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But before we break down the two thyroid disorders, let's understand the basic functions of the gland in detail and why any form of imbalance, both over and under, may be detrimental to your health. The endocrinologist resolved this doubt as he explained, “The thyroid gland is responsible for playing an essential role in controlling metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, cardiac activity, and hormonal balance. Imbalance in any level of thyroid hormones in the blood could lead to a wide range of disorders throughout the entire body system.” Hypothyroidism {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Weight gain is one of the signs of underactive thyroid.

Dr Phadke described that the reduction of the hormone secreted is called hypothyroidism. “Since many of these symptoms are often slowly progressing, many people remain unaware that they have this disease,” he warned, suggesting why it is important to be aware of the signs, so that you can detect them on time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here are some of the signs of underactive thyroid he listed:

Feeling tired Unusual weight gain Dry skin Hair loss Constipation Swelling of face Sensitivity to cold Depression Trouble concentrating Sleeping excessively while remaining dull in the daytime Changes in menstrual cycle or infertility problems

Hyperthyroidism

Staying up late at night can be a sign of overactive thyroid.

Next is hyperthyroidism, which means excessive secretion, and th doctor believed it shows up in a lot of mental, gut, cardiovascular related problems. Here are a few signs he shared which mean hyperthyroidism

Weight loss despite good nutritional habits Fast heartbeat Irritability Mood swings Tremors

Excessive sweating

Insomnia

Heart sensitivity

Frequent bowel movements

Swelling of neck in some cases

Protruding eyes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who is more vulnerable?

Between men and women, who are more susceptible to such disorders? Dr Phadke answered, “Women tend to be more susceptible to this illness than men.”

How is it diagnosed?

For the diagnosis of thyroid-related disorders, the endocrinologist said that diagnosis is typically made through blood tests to assess the levels of the TSH, T₃, and T₄ hormones. He further noted that timely identification of such disorders is necessary because their complications may involve problems with heart function, metabolism, fertility, bones, and psychological state.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}