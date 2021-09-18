How to make positive affirmations work; tips by psychologist

Positive affirmation are positive things that we tell ourselves over and over again to achieve a certain goal or feel positive. 'I am strong and positive', I am worthy of it', I am ready to achieve my goals', ‘I am becoming the best version of myself', ‘I am thankful for what I have today' are some of the common affirmations that people are advised to say preferably in front of the mirror every day several times.

But how does saying a single sentence can bring a change in outlook? Do affirmations really work?

A study published in journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, says that practising self-affirmations activates the reward centres in your brain. Saying a positive sentence will light up the same reward centres in brain that respond to other pleasurable experiences such as winning a prize or a positive memory.

"In this world full of stress, emotional troubles, hardships and negativity, the positive affirmations can be a cure to keep you in a good state of mind. When things do not go as per you planned it becomes very easy to get yourself indulged into negativity. Affirmations are the best way to make you and your situation feel better. Writing a positive affirmation every morning can make you feel happier, healthier, and at a safe space. Building positive affirmations and repeating it to yourself regularly can change your outlook towards life," says Komal Mishra, Counselling Psychologist, Kaleidoscope- A unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare.

Here are tips to keep in mind while practicing affirmations by Mishra:

1. Affirmations are always written in the present tense, for example- “I am happy today”. Apparently our subconscious responds to affirmations better when things are happening now and not to something that will happen in future.

2. The affirmations works best when you have a goal to achieve. If your affirmation is about getting a hike in salary, visualize the situation in as much detail as possible.

3. Repeat the affirmation at least once a day but not more than three times a day. When you do, believe in it.

4. Always repeat the affirmation for 4-5 minutes. Do not hurry through it. Feel what you are saying.

5. Keep practicing affirmations till the time you have achieved your goals, there is no designated time to stop doing affirmations.

6. For better results practice affirmations in front of the mirror.

