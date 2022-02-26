How to reduce damage caused by long sitting hours? Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates

The covid pandemic has changed the way we live, work and exercise. The virus made us bring our offices to our homes and since then the new normal of the work from home culture has settled in our lives. We have been used to cutting down commutes, sitting in one place and not making our bodies move enough for it to have a stretch or a work out.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is known for her helpful insights on how the bodies work and what kind of diets and fitness routines should be followed to stay healthy, keeps saying that when we do not use our bodies, we lose our bodies. The nutritionist keeps sharing snippets from her own fitness routine for her fans on her Instagram profile to help us understand how the bodies work and feel when we do not exercise enough.

Rujuta, who has started the 12-week project of daily fitness in 2022, shared an important routine on her Instagram profile a day back and demonstrated the fitness routine that should be followed to help our bodies cope with the damage caused by sitting for long hours in one place. She shared a video where she spoke of the kind of changes that the bodies go through when we sit in one place for a long time – the back begins to pain, the stomach changes its positions, the thighs begin to fall out and so much more.

Rujuta demonstrated this routine that should be followed to have a healthy body:

Leg raises – 5 reps

Straight leg lifts – 5 reps

Shoulder stretch – 5 reps

Calf stretch – 5 reps

Hamstring stretch – 5 reps

Upper body twist – 5 reps

Arm stretch – 5 reps

Back and neck stretch – 5 reps

Stretches help the body in multiple ways. It helps in improving the range of motion and flexibility of the muscles. It also helps in improving muscle blood flow and reducing the risk of injuries. Stretches also help in improving physical performance.