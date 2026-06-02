Hyderabad dermatologist debunks myths vs facts around laser hair removal and clarify common misconceptions

We all want that perfectly smooth, butter-like skin, but dealing with razor bumps and the messy, painful routine of waxing has become incredibly time-consuming and outdated. It feels like a constant battle that rarely gives the results we actually want. As a result, most individuals naturally lean toward the convenience of laser hair removal, but the outdated rumours often leave people with a double mind.

Debunking myths vs facts about laser hair removal.(Pexel)

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Also read | Quick facts about laser hair removal, as revealed by doctors

However, many of these fears are based on old technology and outdated information, so today, we will discuss the reality behind laser hair removal treatments to help you make the right choice. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sri Sahithi Konidena, MD, dermatologist, Prime Derm Skin Clinic, Hyderabad, debunks the misconceptions about laser hair removal.

Myth: Laser is painful

Dr Sri highlighted that one of the most common misconceptions about modern laser hair removal treatments is that it is a painful process and only suitable for people with very fair skin and dark hair. However, it is quite the opposite, because today the technology has evolved, and most clinics use advanced systems like the Soprano Titanium Special Edition that make sure the process is comfortable for everyone. This technology uses three different wavelengths of laser that target hair follicles at different depths.

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Most clinics use advanced systems like the Soprano Titanium Special Edition that make sure the process is comfortable for everyone. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Myth: Lasers are not safe for people with dark skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Myth: Lasers are not safe for people with dark skin {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Furthermore, the old belief that lasers aren't safe for tanned or darker skin is officially misleading,” said Dr Sri. Modern technologies are designed to distinguish between the hair and the skin, making it an effective choice for a much wider range of skin tones. Myth: Laser gives you perfect skin on first go {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Furthermore, the old belief that lasers aren't safe for tanned or darker skin is officially misleading,” said Dr Sri. Modern technologies are designed to distinguish between the hair and the skin, making it an effective choice for a much wider range of skin tones. Myth: Laser gives you perfect skin on first go {{/usCountry}}

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Another common misunderstanding is that you can get perfect results in just one go. While people may see a big difference in the early session, hair grows in different stages, so it takes a series of visits to catch every follicle for a long-lasting smoothness.

Modern technologies are designed to distinguish between the hair and the skin, making it an effective choice for a much wider range of skin tones. (Pexel)

Benefits of laser hair removal

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According to Dr Sri, laser hair removal is about saving your time and skipping the daily frustration of stubble and ingrown hairs. While you might need a quick touch-up once a year, the freedom of having skin that is always ready to go is a massive lifestyle upgrade. Once you look at the actual facts and the efficiency of modern technology, it is easy to see why laser hair removal is the popular choice among people.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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